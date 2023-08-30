Major Dhyan Chand: Uttarakhand CM Dhami honors legendary Hockey player on his 118th birth anniversary

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to the iconic hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand. On his 118th birth anniversary, during the inauguration of the 'Mukhyamantri Khiladi Protsahan Yojna' at the IRDT Auditorium in Dehradun.

Dhami celebrated Dhyan Chand's pivotal role in elevating Indian hockey to unparalleled heights. As the nation observed the 12th National Sports Day, Chief Minister Dhami acknowledged Dhyan Chand's indelible imprint on the sporting landscape.

Highlighting the hockey maestro's journey from a humble army background to becoming a global sports legend, Dhami emphasized the enduring appeal of Dhyan Chand's legacy.

On this day, dedicated to the legendary Dhyan Chand, the Chief Minister underscored its purpose to serve as a wellspring of motivation for athletes and sports enthusiasts across India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to the hockey icon, stating on Twitter:

"On National Sports Day, my greetings to all sportspersons. India is proud of their contributions to the nation. I pay homage to Major Dhyan Chand Ji as well on his birth anniversary."

National Sports Day honors Dhyan Chand Ji's achievements, encourages sports as a career, and emphasizes physical fitness's significance. The three-time Olympic gold medalist's remarkable journey with the Indian hockey team, securing victories in the 1928, 1932, and 1936 Olympics, remains a beacon of inspiration.

His extraordinary tally of 570 goals in 185 international appearances is a testament to his unparalleled skills. As the nation joins in celebrating National Sports Day, the legacy of Dhyan Chand continues to inspire generations, igniting the passion for sports in the hearts of young Indians.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur honors Major Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur honored the late hockey icon Major Dhyan Chand on the eve of National Sports Day, a yearly celebration observed on August 29th. Thakur offered his respects at Dhyan Chand's statue in Delhi's National Stadium, adorned with a sizable garland.

"Legend. Legacy. Lessons. Paid my tributes to the wizard of Indian Hockey, Major Dhyan Chand Ji on #NationalSportsDay at National Stadium, Delhi. On this special occasion, we are launching key initiatives on #IndianSports. Join me today to find out!" Anurag Thakur wrote on twitter.

Born on August 29, 1905, in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), Dhyan Chand, hailed as the greatest hockey player ever, earned the moniker 'Chand,' symbolizing his practice under moonlight. After joining the British Army at 16, he shone in Army hockey tournaments.

National Sports Day in India sees the recognition of sportspersons via accolades like the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Dronacharya Award, and Arjuna Award, celebrating their achievements.