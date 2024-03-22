Manpreet Kaur, Paramjeet and Ashok Kumar secure Paris Paralympics 2024 spots

India's para-powerlifter and national champion Manpreet Kaur secured a bronze medal in Women's up to 41 kg, lifting the total best weight of 86 kg in the ongoing Sharm El Sheikh 2024 Para Powerlifting World Cup.

Alongside her, Paramjeet Kaur clinched the silver medal in men's up to 49 kg category with the best lift of 166 kg and total lift of 326 kg. The duo made it to the Paris Paralympics 2024 after their heroic podium finishes in Egypt on Thursday, March 21.

Notably, Asian Para Games bronze medallist Ashok Kumar also qualified for the Paralympics event after securing silver medals on the second day of the ongoing World Cup.

The World No. 6 para-powerlifter Ashok secured his berth after lifting 192 kg and 196 kg despite facing a setback in his second attempt in the 65 kg category. On the other hand, Paramjeet clinched silver after lifting 160 kg and 166 kg in the 49 kg category.

After displaying his sheer strength, lifting the total best of 388 kg, Ashok opened up on his dream of being part of the Paralympics. Furthermore, he stated that he would be aiming to make it a podium finish at the mega event.

"To participate in the Paralympics is the dream of every para-athlete, and I am elated to have taken a significant step towards realizing that dream. I am determined to achieve greatness and bring glory to my country,” Ashok said after his effort, as quoted by Outlook India.

A brief summary of other results on Day 2

Nigeria's Kure Thomas bagged the gold medal with the best of 202 kg while Egypt’s Osman Sherif secured the bronze medal with 186 kg in the men’s 65kg category.

On the other hand, in the men’s 49kg category, Jordanian Omar Qarara racked up the gold medal while Iraq's Muslim Al-Sudani took the bronze medal with 176 and 165 kg, respectively.

In the women's 41 kg category, Nigeria's Esther Nworgu secured the gold medal with 114 kg while Egypt's Elgebaly Abdelaal bagged the silver medal with the best lift of 90 kg.

In the ongoing World Cup, a total of nine Indian para-powerlifters are taking part. Mathew Joby, Vinay, Bambhava Ramubha Babubhai, Khatun Sakina, Rajamani Kasthuri, and Raj Kumari are the other lifters who are part of the event.