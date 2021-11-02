Manpreet Singh added to Khel Ratna awardees list

Indian men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh has been added to the list of Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awardees. Manpreet Singh's inclusion takes the number of Khel Ratna awardees to 12 this year.

Neeraj Chopra (athletics), Ravi Kumar (wrestling), Lovlina Borgohain (boxing) and PR Sreejesh (hockey) are also on the list. Avani Lekhara, Manish Narwal (both para shooting), Sumit Antil (para athletics), Pramod Bhagat, Krishna Nagar (both para badminton), Mithali Raj (cricket) and Sunil Chhetri (football) are the other athletes who will be awarded with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna.

The awardees will receive their awards from the Honorable President of India at a specially organized function at the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 13.

The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is given for spectacular and the most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of four years.

Manpreet Singh originally recommended for Arjuna Award

Manpreet Singh was originally recommended for the Arjuna Award but he joined veteran goalkeeper P R Sreejesh as the second hockey player on the list of awardees for the highest sporting honor.

In a statement, the sports ministry said:

"A large number of nominations were received for these awards this year, which were considered by a selection committee headed by Justice (Retd.) Mukundakam Sharma (former Judge of Supreme Court), consisting members from eminent sportspersons and persons having experience in sports journalism & sports administrator etc."

Thirty-five athletes have been chosen for this year's Arjuna Award. The list of Arjuna awardees includes multiple Indian Paralympians and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

The Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in sports is given for good performances over a period of four years. It also recognizes the display of qualities such as leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.

