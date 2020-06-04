Manushi Chhillar Joins Team Adidas To Empower More Women To Focus On Holistic Fitness

Manushi will join Ranveer Singh, Rohit Sharma, Hima Das among others in support of the #HOMETEAMHERO Challenge.

Amidst COVID-19 lockdown, when thousands are looking for inspiration, adidas has been leading the charge with #HOMETEAMHERO Challenge -- inspiring more people every single day to stay physically and mentally fit. Joining adidas in this endeavor is fitness enthusiast and former Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar. Announced as a brand ambassador today, Manushi will be front-running adidas’ mission to inspire more women to embrace fitness, whilst creating a positive social impact through the power of sport.

Joining adidas team and a powerful roster of adidas ambassadors including Ranveer Singh, Rohit Sharma, Hima Das, and over 20 other top athletes and youth icons who are redefining India’s sporting and fitness culture, Manushi said, “I have always been into fitness so to represent adidas is a dream come true. I resonate with adidas when it comes to being changemakers and our aim together is to use the platform of sport to inspire people and drive positive change, whether it is to inspire women, drive sustainability, or encourage kids to take up sport. I’m so excited to train in my new gear which I’ve just ordered from the adidas website.”

Commenting on her fitness routine, Manushi said, “My fitness regime is holistic – focused on a balanced lifestyle, sleep, food, thoughts, plays an important role because fitness and health are not just about physical well-being but your mental, emotional and physiological well-being as well. Being fit is important in these unprecedented times and I would encourage all my fans to take out time to be fit and healthy.”

At the announcement of the association, Manish Sapra, Senior Brand Director, adidas India said, “Manushi is an inspiration for many young women who aspire to break barriers and aim for the stars. She has made the entire country proud through her journey, and we take pride in welcoming her to team adidas. At a time when the nation is seeking constant motivation and inspiration, we want to encourage everyone to adopt fitness activities and continue to believe in the power of sport. The playground awaits them, and when things get better, we all will be ready for sport.”

Over the past several days adidas has encouraged over a million people across the globe, including India which is one of the top countries in participation, to join the #HOMETEAMHERO Challenge that supports the WHO COVID19 Response Fund. adidas will be donating $1 for every hour of fitness activity clocked on the adidas Running and adidas Training apps till 7th June. If you want to join the movement, click here.