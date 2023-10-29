Mayank Chaphekar, on Friday, October 28, won three gold medals in the 37th edition of the National Games, taking place in Ponda, Goa. He finished on top of the podium in the men’s Group Triathle, men’s Individual Triathle and Mixed Relay Triathle.

On his National Games debut, Chaphekar grabbed the opportunity with both hands. However, the 23-year-old had to battle a major injury scare en route to his success.

Back in the Asian Games that took place in Hangzhou, Mayank injured his shin after an epee sword pierced it. On Thursday, the youngster could not complete in the Laser Run event, but on Friday, he defied the odds to come up trumps.

“Due to my injury, I could not run at 100% today, but I was extremely determined to clinch the Gold Medal as I was disappointed after my performance in the Laser Run yesterday.

“This win was extra special for me as this was the first time my mother has come to watch me compete live, and after the race all I could do was just go and give her a tight hug,” Chaphekar was quoted as saying.

"I was in tears" - Mayank Chaphekar’s mother

Mayank’s mother Suvarna could not hold on to her emotions after her son went on a medal-winning spree on Friday, October 27.

“I was in tears since yesterday because things didn’t go so well for Mayank yesterday, but I am very happy that he has been able to achieve 3 Gold Medals for Maharashtra today. I am extremely nervous and tense when he is competing – he is participating in an event, but sometimes it feels like it is my event itself,” she said.

Mayank, in the meantime, said that meditating on a regular basis and reading the Holy Bhagwat Gita have helped him maintain his composure and fight against all the odds.