Mementos presented to PM Modi by Olympians and Paralympians to go up for e-auction

The 2021 Olympic and Paralympic medal-winning athletes' sporting gear, which was presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been put up for an e-auction.

The javelin, which brought India its first gold medal in the Olympics, the badminton rackets used by the Paralympic gold medallists and the gloves worn by the bronze medal-winning athlete, are among Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mementos.

The mementos have been drawing high bids on the Culture Ministry website, which is e-auctioning them. This includes sports gear and equipment from medal-winning Olympians and Paralympians, sculptures and paintings among and 1300 other items.

The proceeds from the e-auction will be transferred to the Namami Gange Mission, which is involved in conserving and rejuvenating the River Ganga.

Bids placed for Olympians and Paralympians racquets, javelin and other equipment at e-auction:

The highest bid received was for Neeraj Chopra's javelin, which fetched India its first gold at the 2021 Olympics, at INR 1,20,60,500 while its base price was INR 1 crore.

Meanwhile, the boxing gloves worn by bronze medal-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain at the Tokyo Olympics have received a bid of INR 1.80 crore. The base price for the gloves was INR 80 lakh.

The fence used by CA Bhavani Devi for fencing at the 2021 Olympics received a highest bid of INR 10 crore while its base price was INR 60 lakh.

The highest-quoted bids for badminton racquets from gold medallist Krishna Nagar and silver medallist Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympic games respectively, have gone up to INR 10 crore.

Meanwhile, the sharp-shooting glasses worn by Manish Narwal, who bagged a gold medal in the mixed 50m pistol SH1 final at the Paralympic games, have so far received a highest bid of INR 95.94 lakh.

