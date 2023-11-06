Michael Phelps wishes NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. on 31st birthday

Michael Phelps, the most successful Olympian to have ever existed, is also a die-hard Baltimore Ravens fan. Born and raised in Baltimore himself, the swimmer has never hesitated to show his love for his home team.

Most recently, Phelps wished Baltimore Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr a happy birthday and celebrated the latter's first touchdown with the team in a picture he shared with his fans.

In the snap, which Michael shared on his Instagram story, the swimmer can be seen wearing a number 3 Beckham Jr t-shirt, with his arms spread out in joy, and his face towards the tv.

Michael Phelps captioned the picture, "lfg @ravens, happy b'day td for @obj!!".

For Odell Beckham Jr this marks his first-ever touchdown with the Baltimore Ravens, after having joined the team earlier this year.

Speaking on the touchdown to ESPN, Odell said,

"It feels good to finally get that one off you From a personal standpoint, God's got a sense of humor for it to come on my birthday. I mean, it couldn't be a better gift."

This also makes Beckham Jr. the first person in Ravens history to catch a touchdown pass on his birthday, so it's no surprise that Michael Phelps had to wish the NFL star.

Michael Phelps' long history as a Baltimore Ravens fan

Although he lives in Arizona now, Michael Phelps, nicknamed the Baltimore Bullet, has never made his love for the Ravens a secret.

Back in 2008, the team recognised Phelps as an honorary captain after his unprecedented success at the Beijing Olympics.

Four years later, in 2012, the Baltimore Ravens once again made Phelps an honorary captain after the Olympics. The swimmer participated in the coin toss and was also the final person introduced out of the Ravens tunnel.

During the pre-season in 2016, the Ravens put their game on pause so that fans could watch the Flying Fish race to his 22nd Olympic gold medal in Rio. Later in the same year, Phelps led the team out of the tunnel for their game against the Washington Redskins.

Over the years, Michael Phelps has also developed a close friendship with former Ravens linebacker and NFL legend Ray Lewis.

Phelps has credited Lewis as being the reason he made a comeback to the sport after retiring in 2012, and hitting a rough patch in his personal life.

Speaking on their relationship in an interview with Yahoo! Sports, Michael said,

"I think he's probably the most inspirational person I've ever met in my entire life. A lot of people don't know this, but he was one of the biggest reasons why I came back for four more years. Just some of the things that we have talked about, and he's helped me get through, I can't be more happier."

Returning the sentiment in his hall of fame induction speech, Ray Lewis said,

“A lot of people call you the greatest Olympian ever... I call you one of my greatest friends, brother. I appreciate you man.”