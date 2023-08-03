Monsoon Pickleball Championship: Anticipated Star-Studded Showdown with 600+ Participants and 15 Lakhs Prize Pool

Cornerstone Sport, a prominent sports management company has partnered with Global Sports to bring the Monsoon Pickleball Championship to Mumbai from August 24th to 27th, 2023. This prestigious event will be held at the renowned Nesco Center in Goregaon.

Having already achieved success with two championships in 2023, the Indian Open in Goa and The Global Sports Pickleball Championship in May, the sport of Pickleball is gaining popularity.

Leading this initiative is the esteemed Writer-Director Shashank Khaitan, known for his remarkable works such as "Badrinath Ki Dulhania," "Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania," and "Dhadak."

The eagerly anticipated third edition of the Monsoon Pickleball Championship is set to attract over 600 participants, drawing fans and spectators from all corners of the country.

The tournament will feature various divisions, including singles, doubles, and mixed doubles, with an impressive 15 lakh prize pool. What's more, it promises a star-studded showdown with A-list Bollywood celebrities engaging in a thrilling exhibition match.

For those passionate about Pickleball, registration for the Monsoon Sports Pickleball Championship is now open. Players can secure their spot by visiting the event's official page on Hudle's website, https://hudle.in/events/the-monsoon-pickleball-championship/460043.

Global Sports, established a year and a half ago, is dedicated to fostering Pickleball's growth across India. Global Sports, through coaching programs, aims to make Pickleball a household name.

They provide court provisions and organize well-structured tournaments in Mumbai and Goa. Spearheading this drive is Shashank Khaitan, a prolific Indian film writer, producer, and director, whose passion for Pickleball is evident in this endeavor.

Cornerstone Sport, founded in 2008, is an agency driven by passion, creative freedom, and an entrepreneurial spirit. Specializing in brand consultancy, sports marketing, and talent management, they work with brands to deliver unique solutions like celebrity associations, sponsorships, IP development, affiliations, and brand activations.

Global Sports and Cornerstone Sport Join forces to Elevate Pickleball Championship

Shashank Khaitan, Partner of Global Sports, expresses the shared vision to popularize pickleball in India. The partnership with Cornerstone Sport for the Monsoon Pickleball Championship is seen as a significant step forward in promoting the sport locally and globally. The growing interest in pickleball excites both organizations, inspiring more individuals to embrace this exciting sport.

Cornerstone Sport's CEO, Mr. Bunty Sajdeh, highlights their enthusiasm for supporting pickleball's growth and providing players with a thriving platform. This collaboration marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for pickleball enthusiasts across the country. The sport presents an opportunity to enrich the sporting landscape and nurture sports in India.