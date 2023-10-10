Multiple top athletes to shift bases from Kerala; officials unbothered

Star shuttler HS Prannoy, and triple-jumpers Paul Eldhose, and Abdulla Aboobacker recently announced that they would be shifting bases from Kerala and would opt to represent other states in national events.

Prannoy, who recently won a bronze and silver at the Asian Games 2023, has already received his NOC (No Objection Certificate). He will be playing for Tamil Nadu in upcoming senior nationals.

This decision raises serious concern, with all three athletes alleging mistreatment and a lack of appreciation.

Speaking to OnManorama on the difficult choice to shift states, Prannoy said:

"I have always taken great pride in representing Kerala. I can no longer put up with the poor treatment meted out to me by the sports fraternity in the state."

The 31-year old shuttler also mentioned that he was yet to receive the prize money he was promised back in May 2022 after helping India land a historic Thomas Cup victory.

Triple-jumpers Eldhose and Aboobacker had identical statements, lamenting a lack of financial support and appreciation as the straw that broke the camel's back.

While this may come as a surprise to some, athletes from Kerala have long since raised concerns about the way their federation has treated them.

VK Vismaya, who was part of the 2018 Asian Games relay team that brought back home a gold, had shared her frustrations with The Bridge in August. She said:

"All my three teammates Hima Das, MR Poovamma and Saritaben Gayakwad, got jobs immediately when they returned to their home states. But even after five years, I am going from office to office to get an update on mine.

"I have not received the promised prize money for my Asian Athletics Championships medals from 2019 and 2021 either. In Kerala, international medal winners are treated the same as national medal winners."

Not only this, athletes from Kerala aren't surprised by Prannoy, Eldhose, and Aboobacker's decision to switch states.

Speaking to MyKhel on the condition of anonymity, an Asian Games medalist told the publication.

"I believe it's not a decision anyone takes in haste as the anger and frustration were brewing inside Kerala athletes for years now. On our back from Hangzhou, most of us knew that there would be no grand welcome for us in Kerala as often has been the case in the past."

Officials unbothered by athletes' allegations

Perhaps the most glaring shortcoming in all to this has been the lack of reaction on behalf of the state's sporting authorities.

While one would expect some regret at the allegations raised by the athletes, officials of the state have chosen to sing a different tune.

U Sharif Ali, President of the State Sports Council, seems to be of the opinion that athletes choosing to pursue better opportunities and more funding in other states are being unfair.

Speaking on the matter to OnManorama, Ali said:

"Sportspeople from Kerala are duty-bound to show their commitment to the state. One should not regard money as more important than the state, which facilitated their training."

In a country where athletes from sports like cricket are often compensated in crores by the government, it's easy to see how a player from a different sport will find this statement displeasing.

With HS Prannoy, Paul Eldhose, and Abdulla Aboobacker opting to shift states, Kerala will be left without three of its major players in the upcoming National Games.

Whether the state's sporting authorities step up and take responsibility for their shortcomings or continue to play the blame-game remains to be seen.