"My expectation is 4-5 medals from wrestling at Tokyo Olympics" - IOA President Narinder Batra

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra is confident that India will achieve a double-figure medal haul at the Tokyo Olympics.

In an exclusive chat with Indranil Basu on SK Live, Narinder Batra said Indian athletes are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations for the mega event. Putting things into perspective, he expects an unprecedented 4-5 medals from the Indian wrestlers at the Tokyo Olympics. He said:

"I have always been saying double-digit, and I still maintain that. I see no reason to believe why we should not get them. I don't see anything less than a double-digit tally for the first time in the history of Indian sports at the Olympics. In fact, my expectation is 4-5 medals from wrestling."

Also Read: USA, Russia, and Iran would pose Indian wrestlers the biggest threats at the Tokyo Olympics: Deepak Punia

Watch Dr. Narinder Batra in conversation with Sportskeeda's Indranil Basu:

"Our athletes are all more than ready to go to Tokyo" - Narinder Batra

After producing an impressive haul of six medals at the 2012 London Olympics, India registered a below-par tally of just two medals in Rio, with a silver in badminton and a bronze in wrestling.

But while things could change either way in the next two months, India looks well-equipped to mount a tough challenge in Tokyo this summer. And if things turn out as planned, this could be the best-ever Olympics in the history of Indian sports.

'Ek India Team India' - Celebrating 100 years of our athletes at the Olympic Games. We are delighted to present the new identity of the Indian Olympic Association and #TeamIndia🇮🇳



It signals our arrival on the world stage and we're ready.#EkIndiaTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/O1ClImzRgW — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 15, 2020

Highlighting his expectations from the Indian contingent, Narinder Batra said the athletes are well prepared on course to deliver their best performance at the Tokyo Olympics, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. He said:

"We are preparing well for the Tokyo Olympics. Our athletes are in their final phase of training and we, as a nation, are eager to compete. The COVID-19 pandemic has been here for almost two and a half years. The circumstances are beyond one's control. We have to make sure that everything gets organized well. It is our duty towards athletes. They are all more than ready to go to Tokyo."

Also Read: Expecting 125 Indian athletes to qualify for Tokyo Olympics 2021: IOA President Narinder Batra