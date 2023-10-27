National Games 2023 Medal Tally: Updated standings after Day 1

The 37th edition of the National Games began with an opening ceremony on Thursday (October 26) in Goa. A total of 112 medals have been bagged thus far on Day 1.

Maharashtra lead the National Games 2023 medal tally with 19 medals (six gold, six silver and seven bronze). They won four medals in weightlifting, five in badminton, seven in gymnastics and three bronze in pencak silat.

They are the only state to reach double digits in the National Games 2023 medal tally so far.

Services Sports Control Board (five gold medals), Haryana (four gold medals) and Karnataka (three gold medals) have eight medals each thus far in the ongoing edition of the National Games. They are ranked second, third & fourth, respectively, due to the difference in their gold medal count.

The next on the list is Assam followed by Tamil Nadu with five medals each. Manipur, West Bengal, Punjab, and Telangana are ranked between seventh and 10th in the National Games 2023 medal tally.

Assam have three gold medals, while Manipur and Tamil Nadu have bagged a couple of gold medals each. The remaining three states have won only one gold medal so far.

Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram also have clinched a gold medal each at the National Games 2023.

Twenty-five states have won a medal thus far at the National Games and only 14 of them have at least one gold medal in their account.

National Games 2023 Medal Tally: Where are Delhi & Odisha ranked in the medal tally?

Delhi are ranked 23rd with five bronze medals. They won a couple of bronze medals each in badminton and netball. The remaining medal came from gymnastics.

Odisha have a couple of medals from weightlifting, while last-placed Arunachal Pradesh also have one medal to their tally from the same sport.