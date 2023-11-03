National Games 2023 Medals Tally: Updated standings after 2nd November

Maharashtra continue to dominate the table charts at the ongoing 37th National Games held in Goa, leading the medal tally with 162 medals on Thursday, November 2.

Maharashtra have now accounted for 60 gold, 49 silver, and 53 bronze medals. The western Indian state is way ahead of the second-placed Services Sports Control Board (SSCB), which represents the Indian Armed Forces at the National Games. The reigning champions have won 40 gold, 14 silver, and 15 bronze medals thus far.

With a tally of 89 medals, including 31 gold, 23 silver, and 35 bronze medals, Haryana sit third on the table. It should be noted that the team with more gold medals is placed higher on the medals tally.

Karnataka are placed fourth (54 medals, 21 gold) followed by Madhya Pradesh (70 medals, 16 gold) and Delhi (59 medals, 15 gold). Teams like Tripura, Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu, and Lakshadweep have bagged one medal each.

Meanwhile, hosts Goa are placed 22nd on the table with 37 medals, including just two gold medals. Manipur are the only team from northeast India to feature in the top 10, having won 12 gold, seven silver, and 15 bronze. They are ahead of Kerala, Chandigarh, and Punjab.

Here's a look at the latest table:

1 Maharashtra 60 49 53 162 2 Services 38 13 15 66 3 Haryana 31 23 35 89 4 Karnataka 21 16 16 53 5 Madhya Pradesh 15 27 24 66 6 Tamil Nadu 12 16 16 44 7 Delhi 12 13 31 56 8 Kerala 11 15 14 40 9 Chandigarh 10 4 2 16 10 Punjab 9 22 20 51 11 Manipur 9 6 15 30 12 Uttar Pradesh 7 10 13 30 13 Odisha 6 10 14 30 14 Rajasthan 6 9 6 21 15 Andhra Pradesh 6 2 10 18 16 West Bengal 5 16 13 34 17 Assam 5 7 12 24 18 Jammu and Kashmir 4 5 9 18 19 Gujarat 4 1 9 14 20 Uttarakhand 3 1 9 13 21 Goa 2 7 26 35 22 Telangana 2 4 8 14 23 Mizoram 2 2 0 4 24 Arunachal Pradesh 2 1 4 7 25 Himachal Pradesh 2 1 1 4 26 Chhattisgarh 1 1 4 6 27 Nagaland 1 1 2 4 28 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 1 0 2 29 Bihar 0 3 0 3 30 Jharkhand 0 1 4 5 31 Tripura 0 1 0 1 32 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 0 0 1 1 32 Lakshadweep 0 0 1 1

Is there any team that hasn't won any medals in the National Games 2023 yet?

A total of 37 teams have participated in the National Games 2023. The 28 states and eight Union Territories along with SSCB have turned up in Goa. So far, 33 teams have accounted for at least one medal while Sikkim, Meghalaya Puducherry, and Ladakh are yet to register any color of the medal.

Services are four-time National Games champions, having won in 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2022. With 128 medals - 61 golds, 35 silvers and 32 bronze - Services won the National Games last year.