National Games 2023 Medals Tally: Updated standings after 2nd November

By Viransh Shah
Modified Nov 03, 2023 12:00 IST
National Games medal tally
Medal winners at the National Games 2023. Image: National Games/Twitter

Maharashtra continue to dominate the table charts at the ongoing 37th National Games held in Goa, leading the medal tally with 162 medals on Thursday, November 2.

Maharashtra have now accounted for 60 gold, 49 silver, and 53 bronze medals. The western Indian state is way ahead of the second-placed Services Sports Control Board (SSCB), which represents the Indian Armed Forces at the National Games. The reigning champions have won 40 gold, 14 silver, and 15 bronze medals thus far.

With a tally of 89 medals, including 31 gold, 23 silver, and 35 bronze medals, Haryana sit third on the table. It should be noted that the team with more gold medals is placed higher on the medals tally.

Karnataka are placed fourth (54 medals, 21 gold) followed by Madhya Pradesh (70 medals, 16 gold) and Delhi (59 medals, 15 gold). Teams like Tripura, Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu, and Lakshadweep have bagged one medal each.

Meanwhile, hosts Goa are placed 22nd on the table with 37 medals, including just two gold medals. Manipur are the only team from northeast India to feature in the top 10, having won 12 gold, seven silver, and 15 bronze. They are ahead of Kerala, Chandigarh, and Punjab.

Here's a look at the latest table:

1Maharashtra604953162
2Services38131566
3Haryana31233589
4Karnataka21161653
5Madhya Pradesh15272466
6Tamil Nadu12161644
7Delhi12133156
8Kerala11151440
9Chandigarh104216
10Punjab9222051
11Manipur961530
12Uttar Pradesh7101330
13Odisha6101430
14Rajasthan69621
15Andhra Pradesh621018
16West Bengal5161334
17Assam571224
18Jammu and Kashmir45918
19Gujarat41914
20Uttarakhand31913
21Goa272635
22Telangana24814
23Mizoram2204
24Arunachal Pradesh2147
25Himachal Pradesh2114
26Chhattisgarh1146
27Nagaland1124
28Andaman and Nicobar Islands1102
29Bihar0303
30Jharkhand0145
31Tripura0101
32Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu0011
32Lakshadweep0011

Is there any team that hasn't won any medals in the National Games 2023 yet?

A total of 37 teams have participated in the National Games 2023. The 28 states and eight Union Territories along with SSCB have turned up in Goa. So far, 33 teams have accounted for at least one medal while Sikkim, Meghalaya Puducherry, and Ladakh are yet to register any color of the medal.

Services are four-time National Games champions, having won in 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2022. With 128 medals - 61 golds, 35 silvers and 32 bronze - Services won the National Games last year.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
