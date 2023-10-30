National Games 2023 Medals Tally: Updated standings after 30th October

Maharastra continued their domination in the National Games 2023 as they expanded their lead at the top with six more gold medals on Monday, October 30.

Maharashtra now have taken their tally to a total of 114 medals, including 47 gold, 34 silver, and 33 bronze medals. They are ahead of Haryana by a long distance in second place with a total of 50 medals, including 18 gold, 15 silver, and 17 bronze medals.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Services managed to hold on to their place as they have clinched 34 medals. They now have 18 gold, nine silver, and seven bronze medals in their account.

Maharashtra added two medals in women's 10000m as they won silver and bronze medals in the event. They added another silver medal in the men's 100m as well.

Men's Tetrathlon proved very productive for the table-toppers as they won the gold and bronze medals in the event. Meanwhile, another goal came for them in the Women's Shotput.

Tamil Nadu (TN) and Uttar Pradesh (UP) took massive strides in the medals tally on Monday. TN reached the sixth position, while UP entered the top 10.

UP are now eighth in the table with six gold, two silver, and nine bronze medals. Uttar Pradesh won two medals in the Women's Discuss Throw, including a gold medal and a bronze medal.

Manipur have now slipped to seventh place with eight gold, three silver, and 12 bronze medals. Kerala and Odisha sums up the top 10 states in the medals tally at the ninth and tenth position, respectively.

Is there any state which hasn't won any medals in the National Games 2023 yet?

Among 31 teams participating in the competition, each side has won at least one medal so far. However, there are still five teams left in the competition that haven't won any gold medals yet.

There are still 10 days left in the competition and those five teams are likely to try their best to get their hands on the gold.