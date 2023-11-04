National Games 2023 Medals Tally: Updated standings after 3rd November

Services dominated the action on Friday in the ongoing National Games 2023 as they considerably reduced the gap with Maharashtra at the top.

Maharashtra are still at the top of the points tally with a total of 171 medals, including 61 gold, 55 silver and 55 bronze medals. They won 13 medals on the day.

Meanwhile, Services won a total of 22 medals on Friday, including 9 gold, 5 silver and 8 bronze medals. They sit second on the points table with a total of 83 medals including 45 gold.

Maharashtra earned a gold and a silver medal in the Cycling - Women's Elite Sprint. Meanwhile, Services won a gold medal in the Cycling - Men's Elite 4km Team Pursuit. Haryana won the silver and Punjab won the bronze medal in the same event.

Haryana dominated the Shooting - Men's 10m Air Pistol event with a gold and a silver medal. Meanwhile, Services managed to secure a bronze medal in the event.

Haryana are currently third in the medals tally with a total of 103 medals. They have secured 39 gold, 26 silver and 38 bronze medals so far.

Karnataka have kept their 4th position with 25 gold, 17 silver and 21 bronze medals, while Madhya Pradesh are sitting firm at the 5th position with 19 gold, 28 silver and 26 bronze medals.

However, Delhi have slipped to 7th position as Manipur overtook them. Manipur made a jump of four places to the 6th position on Friday.

Kerala at 8th, Tamil Nadu at 9th and Uttar Pradesh at 10th complete the top 10 of the National Games 2023 medals tally.

Which teams are at the bottom of the National Games 2023 medals tally?

There are three teams at the bottom of the table with a single bronze medal in their account. Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep and Sikkim have won only a single bronze medal each.