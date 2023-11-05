National Games 2023 Medals Tally: Updated standings after 4th November

Maharashtra managed to hold their top position in the National Games 2023 medals tally after another action-packed day on Saturday.

The competition is heating up with each passing day as we have an interesting battle ahead of us for the top position. With 12 more medals on Saturday, Maharashtra kept their position at the top intact, taking their tally to 183 medals, including 65 gold, 59 silver, and 59 bronze.

Services, in the second spot, made massive strides as they became the third team in the competition to touch the magical three-digit figure. Services now have a total of 100 medals, including 51 gold, 22 silver, and 22 bronze.

Meanwhile, Haryana had another field day in the competition with 19 more medals coming in on Saturday. They have now asserted themselves in the 3rd position with a total of 122 medals in the National Games 2023. Haryana have won 46 gold, 31 silver, and 45 bronze medals so far.

Maharashtra won a gold medal in the Aquatics - Men's Waterpolo, while Services won the silver in the same event. Meanwhile, Services won two medals in the Aquatics - Men's 100 m Breaststroke. They won the gold and bronze medals in the event, while Tamil Nadu clinched the silver.

Karnataka also registered their presence in the Aquatics as they won the gold medal in both Men's and Women's 100 m freestyle. Karnataka stayed 4th in the medals tally with 28 gold, 22 silver, and 24 bronze medals.

Manipur also made their presence felt as they jumped to the 5th place in the National Games 2023 medals tally. They now have 25 gold, 17 silver, and 21 bronze medals.

Manipur won one gold, two silver, and one bronze medal across different Wushu Sanda Men's categories. Meanwhile, they bagged three gold medals across different weight categories of Women's Wushu Sanda.

Madhya Pradesh have now slipped to the 6th position in the medals tally and Delhi follow them closely at the 7th place. Moreover, there is not much to separate Tamil Nadu and Kerala at the 8th and the 9th position, respectively. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh at the 10th position rounds off the top ten teams in the medals tally.

How have hosts Goa fared in the National Games 2023?

The hosts Goa have put up an inspirational performance in the ongoing National Games so far. They are chasing a place among the top ten teams as they have clinched a total of 48 medals in the National Games 2023.

Goa have won 10 gold, 12 silver, and 26 bronze medals so far and they will be eyeing many more in the upcoming days.