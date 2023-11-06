National Games 2023 Medals Tally: Updated standings after 5th November

It was another action-filled day in the National Games 2023 as Maharashtra consolidated their position at the top of the medals tally on Sunday (5 November).

Services and Haryana also held on to their spots in the 2nd and 3rd place, respectively. Maharashtra added 10 medals to their tally on Sunday and they are now comfortably at the top with 193 medals, including 67 gold, 61 silver, and 65 bronze medals.

On the other hand, Services had a dull day in the competition as they managed to win only two, including one gold and one bronze. They now have a total of 102 medals, including 52 gold, 22 silver, and 28 bronze medals.

Haryana, in third place, managed to get closer to second place in the medals tally with six more medals coming in on Sunday. They are now pushing for the second spot with a total of 128 medals, including 48 gold, 33 silver, and 47 bronze.

There was not much movement in the medals tally on Sunday as Karnataka held on to the 4th spot with 76 medals while Manipur are still 5th with 66.

Tamil Nadu made massive strides on Sunday as they are now 8th in the medals tally with 61 medals, including 17 gold, 20 silver, and 24 bronze.

Tamil Nadu dominated proceedings in squash as they won five out of a possible six medals. In squash men's singles, Tamil Nadu won all three medals - gold, silver, and bronze. Meanwhile, in squash women's singles, they got their hands on the silver and the bronze medals.

Odisha won the gold medal in women's football and Manipur got their hands on the silver medal with Haryana winning the bronze.

Which team is yet to win a gold medal in the National Games 2023?

There are still five teams left in the competition that are yet to get their hands on the gold medal. Bihar have won 7 medals so far (three silver and four bronze) but they are yet to win a gold.

Tripura have won only a single silver medal so far, while there are three teams that have won only a single bronze medal in the National Games 2023.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, and Sikkim have won only one bronze medal each.