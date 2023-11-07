National Games 2023 Medals Tally: Updated standings after 6th November

Haryana stole the headlines on Monday after making a massive surge in the medals tally of the ongoing National Games 2023.

They added 16 medals to their tally, including two gold, seven silver, and seven bronze medals. With a total of 144 medals in their account, they have also surged towards the 150-medal mark.

It was a quiet day for the table-toppers, Maharashtra as they added only six medals to their account. However, they are still comfortable at the top with 199 medals in their account, including 68 gold, 63 silver, and 68 bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Services added eight more medals to their account to take their total to 110. They sit second in the medals tally in the National Games 2023 with 54 gold, 23 silver, and 33 bronze medals.

Haryana are now pushing hard for the second spot as they have notched up 144 medals so far, including 50 gold, 40 silver, and 54 bronze medals. They won two gold and one silver medal in various shooting events, while one gold and one bronze came in the rowing.

With only one medal coming in, Karnataka had a dull day in the office but they still are sitting in the fourth position. Madhya Pradesh have displaced Manipur in the fifth position, while Delhi are still sitting seventh in the National Games 2023 medals tally.

Punjab also had a superb run on Monday as they have entered the top-10 now. Punjab now have a total of 61 medals, including 12 gold, 23 silver, and 26 bronze medals.

On Monday, Punjab won two gold medals and one silver across various events of Shooting, while one gold and one bronze came in the rowing.

What position do the hosts Goa hold in the National Games 2023 medals tally?

Goa have had a decent run in the competition as they completed the 50-medal mark on Monday.

They currently sit 12th in the medals tally with 12 gold, 12 silver, and 26 bronze medals. The hosts will be pushing for a top-10 finish in the National Games.