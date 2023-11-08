National Games 2023 Medals Tally: Updated standings after 7 November

Maharashtra crossed the magical 200-medal mark on Tuesday (7 November) as they consolidated their position at the top of the National Games 2023 medals tally.

Maharashtra added five more medals to their tally to take the total count to 204. They now have 71 gold, 64 silver, and 69 bronze medals in their account.

It was a dull day for Services in second place as they won only two medals on Tuesday, including one gold and one silver. They now have won a total of 112 medals, including 55 gold, 24 silver, and 33 bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Haryana have inched closer to the second spot as they are still third in the National Games 2023 medals tally. Haryana added seven more medals to their tally to put pressure on Services in the second place.

Haryana now have a total of 151 medals against their name, including 52 gold, 43 silver, and 56 bronze medals.

Madhya Pradesh have now jumped to the 4th place in the medals tally as they brought in nine more medals on Tuesday. Madhya Pradesh now have won 97 medals, including 32 gold, 33 silver, and 32 bronze medals.

Manipur have moved to 5th place and Karnataka have now slipped to the 6th position. Meanwhile, Delhi are still sitting in the 7th place.

Delhi had a good day in Judo as they won three gold and two bronze medals across the events. Haryana also had a good outing in Judo as they won four silver and four bronze medals across various weight categories and events.

Maharashtra won the gold medal in the Triathlon mixed event, Tamil Nadu won the silver, while Madhya Pradesh won the bronze medal.

Which team can challenge Maharashtra in the ongoing National Games 2023?

As things stand, Maharashtra are set to win the National Games 2023. There are only two days left in the competition as the next best team Services are 16 gold medals behind.

Haryana are closer in terms of the total number of medals as they are only the second team in the competition to cross the 150 mark but they are 19 gold medals behind Maharashtra.