National Games 2023 Medals Tally: Updated standings after Day 2

Maharashtra retained the top spot in the National Games 2023 standings with 36 medals (11 gold, 12 silver, and 13 bronze). They bagged 17 medals on the second day of the competition.

Maharashtra continued their excellent run in gymnastics at the ongoing edition of the National Games with 15 medals. Out of their 11 golds, nine have come from gymnastics and a couple from weightlifting.

Haryana moves to the second spot with 19 medals (10 gold, three silver, and six bronze), while Services Sports Control Board slips to third place with 13 medals (six gold, five silver, and two bronze).

Karnataka added a bronze medal to their tally to remain at the fourth place. Meanwhile, Punjab climbed up the ladder to move to fifth place with 10 medals thus far at the event.

Karnataka has three gold, silver, and bronze medals each. Assam, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, and Odisha are placed between 5th-10th in the National Games 2023 medal tally.

Assam have clinched three gold medals, while the remaining four states have a couple of gold medals each.

West Bengal, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan have won multiple medals thus far in the tournament. They have bagged one gold medal each so far.

Mizoram have managed to clinch only a single medal at the National Games 2023 and that came from weightlifting.

Which states are yet to win a gold medal at the National Games 2023?

Seven out of the 27 states are yet to win a gold medal at the National Games 2023. These seven states are Kerala, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Delhi, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Mizoram, Bihar, and Arunachal Pradesh are the only three states to have bagged a single medal. Mizoram has won one gold, Bihar has a silver, while Arunachal Pradesh are languishing at the bottom of the medals tally with one bronze.