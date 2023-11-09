National Games 2023 Medals Tally: Updated standings after November 8

Maharashtra have all but almost sealed their top position in the National Games 2023 after having a wonderful day on Wednesday, November 9.

Maharastra added 16 more medals to their tally to take the total to 220. They won four gold, three silver, and nine bronze medals on Wednesday, totaling to 75 gold, 67 silver, and 78 bronze medals in their account.

Services also made a surge by winning 11 medals, including a whopping nine gold medals. However, they are still 11 gold medals behind Maharashtra. Services managed to consolidate their second position with a total of 64 gold, 26 silver, and 23 bronze medals.

Haryana had a field day in the National Games 2023 on Wednesday by winning 25 medals. However, they could only bring in six gold medals. With a total of 176 medals in their account, Haryana are third in the medals tally with 58 gold, 51 silver, and 67 bronze medals.

Madhya Pradesh sit fourth after crossing the 100-medal mark in the National Games 2023 with 107 medals against their name, including 35 gold medals.

In Major events, Haryana missed the gold medals in both men's and women's Kabaddi. Services won the gold medal in the men's Kabaddi, while Himachal Pradesh clinched the women's Kabaddi gold.

Maharashtra became the Kho-Kho champions in both men's and women's category. Services won the gold medal in the men's Handball, while Himachal Pradesh secured the gold medal in the women's Handball. Interestingly, Haryana finished as the runner-up in both events.

Haryana managed to win two gold medals across the women's Boxing weight categories. Meanwhile, they won one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals across men's Boxing weight categories.

Which other teams are there in the top 10 of the National Games 2023 medals tally?

On Wednesday, Karnataka jumped to fifth place with 96 medals, including 30 gold, while Manipur slipped to sixh with 81 medals, including 30 gold medals.

Delhi are still seventh in the medals tally with 117 medals, including 28 gold medals and Kerala are eighth with 75 medals, including 28 gold.

Meanwhile, the hosts Goa climbed to the ninth place in the National Games 2023 medals tally with 91 medals, including 27 gold. With 75 medals in their account, Tamil Nadu complete the top 10 in the medals tally.