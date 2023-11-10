National Games 2023 Medals Tally: Updated standings after November 9

Maharastra finished as the winner of the National Games 2023 with a haul of 228 medals. The 37th National Games held in Goa concluded on Thursday and Maharashtra, with 80 gold, 69 silver, and 79 bronze medals, emerged as the champions.

Maharashtra added eight more medals to their tally on Thursday, out of which five were gold. Meanwhile, Services finished in second place with 126 medals, including 66 gold, 27 silver, and 33 bronze medals. They could add only two gold medals and one silver to their tally on Thursday.

Haryana failed to surpass Services as they fell agonizingly short of second place to finish third with a total of 192 medals. They won 62 gold, 55 silver, and 75 bronze medals. The north-Indian state won a whopping 16 medals on the final day, including four gold, four silver, and eight bronze medals.

Madhya Pradesh won two gold, two silver, and a bronze medal on the final day, and somehow managed to cling on to the fourth spot in the National Games 2023 medals tally with a total of 112 medals.

The highlight of the final day was Kerala's surge in the medals tally as they jumped three places to finish fifth on the table. Kerala won 12 medals on Thursday, including eight gold to finish with a total of 87 medals, including 36 gold, 24 silver, and 27 bronze medals.

Services won the gold medal in the Men's Beach Handball, while Rajasthan won the silver and Uttar Pradesh managed to get its hands on the bronze medal. In the Women's Beach Handball, Haryana won the gold medal, Kerala clinched the silver, while Chhattisgarh managed to take home the bronze medal.

In Golf Women's Singles, Punjab won the gold medal, Uttar Pradesh won the silver, and Haryana clinched the bronze. In Golf Men's Singles, Karnataka won the gold medal, Madhya Pradesh won the silver, and Haryana had to contend with another bronze.

How did the hosts Goa fare in the National Games 2023?

Goa had a historic run in the 37th National Games as they broke into the top 10 for the first time in history. Goa finished ninth in the points table with a total of 92 medals. They got hands on 27 gold, 27 silver, and 38 bronze medals in the National Games 2023.