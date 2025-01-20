National Games 2025: Neeraj Chopra sends warm wishes to athletes participating in Uttarakhand edition

By Meeth Agrawal
Modified Jan 20, 2025 14:29 IST
National Games 2025: Neeraj Chopra sends warm wishes to athletes participating in Uttarakhand edition (Image via Getty and nunchakuindia.com)

India’s javelin star and two-time Olympic medalist, Neeraj Chopra, has extended his heartfelt wishes to all the athletes competing in the National Games 2025. The 38th edition of the highly anticipated National Games is scheduled to be held in Uttarakhand from January 28 to February 14, 2025.

In his message, Chopra expressed encouragement and provided valuable advice for the participants.

"To all the athletes participating in the 38th National Games to be held in Uttarakhand, my best wishes. Focus 100%, keep your mind calm, give your best performance, and take back a lot of experiences that will help you in your upcoming games. All the best, do well," said Neeraj Chopra in a video shared on Instagram by Uttarakhand Sports Department.
Neeraj Chopra has become a household name in Indian sports. He made history by clinching gold in javelin throw at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, becoming the first Indian to win an Olympic gold in athletics. At the Paris 2024 Olympics, he added a silver medal to his collection.

The National Games 2025 will feature a total of 32 sporting disciplines and four demonstration sports, with more than 10,000 athletes vying for top honors.

The games aim to highlight India’s diverse sporting talents and foster the development of upcoming athletes. The event will also shine a spotlight on Uttarakhand, offering a picturesque backdrop for the competition.

The 37th edition, held in Goa in 2023, was a resounding success, with Maharashtra securing the top position on the medal tally by bagging 228 medals, including 80 golds.

Complete list of sports in the National Games 2025

  1. Athletics
  2. Aquatics
  3. Archery
  4. Badminton
  5. Basketball
  6. Bowling (Lawn)
  7. Boxing
  8. Canoeing & Kayaking
  9. Cycling
  10. Fencing
  11. Football
  12. Golf
  13. Gymnastics
  14. Handball (Indoor & Beach)
  15. Hockey
  16. Judo
  17. Kabaddi (Indoor & Beach)
  18. Kho Kho
  19. Modern Pentathlon
  20. Netball
  21. Rowing
  22. Rugby
  23. Shooting
  24. Squash
  25. Table Tennis
  26. Taekwondo
  27. Tennis
  28. Triathlon
  29. Volleyball (Indoor & Beach)
  30. Weightlifting
  31. Wrestling
  32. Wushu

Demonstration sports

  1. Mallakhamb
  2. Kalarippayattu
  3. Rafting
  4. Yogasana

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
