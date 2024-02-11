Nayanmoni Saikia applauds Khelo India University Games as gateway to sporting glory

Commonwealth Gold medalist and Arjuna Awardee Nayanmoni Saikia applauded the Khelo India University Games as a gateway to sporting glory. Ahead of the upcoming edition, Saikia expressed her heartfelt enthusiasm and support towards the honorable sporting event in India.

Nayanmoni Saikia hails from Golakhat District in Assam's Sarupathar. She possesses a diverse background, having made the shift from weightlifting to Lawn Bowls, with success as well. The athlete emphasized platforms such as the Khelo India University Games and the significant impact that these platforms make in nurturing the future of several budding athletes.

“Khelo India University Games provides an invaluable platform for every aspiring youth to prosper and advance in their sporting journey," she was quoted as saying in a press release.

"As an athlete who has witnessed firsthand the impact of such initiatives, I wholeheartedly wish all the participants the very best for the games."

She went on to reflect on Assam's proud sporting heritage and the importance of hosting the Games in the state.

"Seeing the Games hosted in Assam fills me with immense pride. It's a testament to our state's growing prominence in the sporting arena and an opportunity for our talented athletes to shine on the national stage," she remarked.

Nayanmoni Saikia's journey has been nothing but inspirational. From putting her injury behind her to claiming the gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022, she has displayed great spirit and resilience, coming a long way. It is also testimony to the determination of the athletes from her region.

Nayanmoni Saikia has received immeasurable support from SAI in Assam

Further, the former weightlifter spoke about support from SAI (Sports Authority of India) in helping her overcome her injury.

“As a former weightlifting athlete, I underwent extensive rehabilitation and training under the guidance of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Assam. Despite encountering a back injury in 2007, I persisted and waited until 2008 to embark on my journey in Lawn Bowls. With the invaluable support and resources provided by SAI, I was able to overcome my injury and prepare diligently for my inaugural participation in the sport," she stated.

Sporting events like the Khelo India University Games have significantly impacted and transformed the country's sporting culture. Talking about the same, she added,

"The participation of accomplished athletes like Lovlina Borgohain from Assam, emphasizes the state's vital contribution to India's sporting landscape. Events like these provide a platform for talent to flourish and garner the recognition it deserves."

There has been a definite hike in sporting participation and success in Assam. Reflecting on the same, Saikia lauded the contribution of events like the Khelo India University Games.

"Initiatives like Khelo India University Games not only nurture talent but also bring recognition to the state," she stated.

Saikia expresses excitement ahead of the upcoming Khelo India University Games

Nayanmoni Saikia also expressed her excitement and commitment ahead of the upcoming edition of the Khelo India University Games, rooting for the athletes, particularly those from Assam.

"I am eagerly looking forward to cheering for Assam's athletes and inspiring the next generation of sporting talent alongside them," she concluded.