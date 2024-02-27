Neeraj Chopra, Abhinav Bindra, Anju Bobby George among top athletes that will feature at Bharat Sports Conclave

Wednesday, February 28. will see India host the inaugural edition of the Bharat Sports Conclave, a one-day event focused on enhancing the application of sports science in Indian sports.

The conclave will feature Olympic gold medalists Neerja Chopra and Abhinav Bindra, as well as former athlete and World Championship bronze-medalist Anju Bobby George. Cricketer Deepak Chahar and Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt will also be attending the event in Delhi.

The conclave is being hosted by TransStadia University, the education arm of TransStadia Education and Research Foundation in association with the National Centre of Sports Science and Research (NCSSR), a unit of Sports Authority of India and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and promises some important insights.

Speaking on the event, Bindra opined that this would prove to be the beginning of a new era in Indian sport, with athletes able to push the boundaries further than ever before (via myKhel):

“As we stand on the brink of a new era in Indian sports, the Bharat Sports Science Conference in Delhi becomes a pivotal moment for athletes, coaches, and sports enthusiasts alike."

"The intersection of sports and science is not just important; it's fundamental to elevating performance and ensuring a sustainable, competitive future for Indian sports. By embracing the latest advancements in sports science, we can unlock unprecedented potential in our athletes, optimize their training regimes, and significantly reduce the risk of injuries.”

He went on to add the conclave is further proof of India’s growing commitment to excel on the international sporting stage:

“This conference symbolizes our collective commitment to nurturing talent with a scientific approach, ensuring that India not only competes but excels on the global stage. The future of Indian sports looks bright, and with the insights and knowledge shared at this conference, we are stepping into a realm where our athletes can achieve greater success and bring glory to our nation.”

What to expect at the Bharat Sports Conclave?

Outside of starring the country's top sportspeople, the Bharat Sports Conclave will also feature the people behind the scenes who help athletes achieve greatness.

On the guestlist is lead nutritionist of Sports Authority of India G. Vani Bhushanam, Senior Advisor, Sports Science Education and Research (Centre of Excellence in Sports Science and Analytics) IIT, Madras High Dr. Pralay Majumdar, Sports & Performance Psychologist and Former Indian Golfer Dr. Nanaki J Chadha, High-Performance Director, National Rifle Association of India Dr Pierre Beauchamp, and the Head of Sports Science, Padukone Dravid Centre for Sports Amey Kolekar.

The Bharat Sports Conclave will provide a plethora of information for sports enthusiasts and will have a special session by TOPS CEO, Cmdr PK Garg. There will also be a presentation on Integrity and Fair Play by Mr. Virendra Rajput, Senior Project Associate, National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).