Neeraj Chopra to participate in "Meeting Madrid" on June 19

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is all set to participate in the Continental Tour Silver level meet "Meeting Madrid" on Saturday, June 19. This will be the 2nd meeting of his European leg after the Meeting Cidade Lisboa, which took place in the Portuguese capital city of Lisbon on June 10 earlier this month. Neeraj won that meeting with his best attempt being 83.18 meters.

Better level of competition for Neeraj Chopra

However, the meeting slated to take place in Madrid will provide much better competition for Neeraj Chopra. The starting list for "Meeting Madrid" features some big names in the world of javelin, like 2019 world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada and 2016 Olympic games finalist Julian Weber of Germany.

Neeraj Chopra has already competed against Anderson Peters at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the 2016 World U20 Championships. Chopra came out on top on both occasions, recording throws of 86.47 and 86.48 meters respectively, while Peters could only manage to secure a bronze (on either occasion).

Neeraj Chopra will be looking to improve on his performance from Lisbon, which was assessed by many experts as below-par by his standards. However, it also must be taken into account that the level of competition in that particular meeting was sub-par. This meeting in Madrid will provide Neeraj Chopra with the ideal competition he needs prior to the Tokyo Olympics.

