Neeraj Chopra shows his class and sportsmanship as he applauds Kishore Kumar Jena's spectacular 86.77m throw

Neeraj Chopra showed his class during the men's javelin throw final at Asian Games 2023 on Thursday (October 4). The Indian javelin thrower hugged compatriot Kishore Kumar Jena after his third throw covered a distance of 86.77m.

Hangzhou played host to a thrilling javelin throw final in the men's division. The Indian athletes ended up winning the gold and silver medals. Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal for his season-best throw of 88.88m while Kishore Kumar Jena finished second with a personal-best throw of 87.54m.

Heading into the Asian Games 2023 men's javelin throw final, Kishore Kumar Jena's personal best throw was 84.77m. He achieved it during the World Championships in Budapest earlier this year.

When Jena broke his personal best record after the third throw, Neeraj Chopra showed his sportsman spirit and went to hug him although both had been competing for the top spot. Jena overtook Chopra on the leaderboard with that throw but the Tokyo Olympics gold medal winner still hugged him.

Neeraj Chopra defeated Kishore Kumar Jena with a season-best throw at Asian Games 2023

Chopra brought his 'A' game to the table in the second half of the event. His fourth throw covered a distance of 88.88m, which confirmed a gold medal. Jena covered 87.54m distance with his fourth throw, thereby sealing a silver medal.

Notably, the men's javelin throw final got off to a controversial start after the organizers could not record the distance for Neeraj's first throw due to a technical glitch. There was a short break in the final and Chopra was asked to throw again as the machine malfunctioned during his first attempt.

India's medal tally at the Asian Games 2023 has touched 80 thanks to the medals won by Chopra and Jena. The Indian athletes have won 17 gold medals, 31 silver medals and 32 bronze medals so far in Hangzhou.