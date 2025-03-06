New Delhi to host second edition of Khelo India Para Games across 3 venues

The Khelo India Para Games 2025 will take place in New Delhi from March 20 to 27 across three different venues. Around 1,230 para-athletes, including medalists from the 2024 Paris Paralympics and the 2022 Asian Para Games, will compete across three venues. The event will feature six disciplines: para archery, para-athletics, para-badminton, para powerlifting, para shooting, and para table tennis.

Ad

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will host athletics, archery, and powerlifting from March 21 to 26. Badminton and table tennis matches will take place at the IG Stadium Complex from March 20 to 27, while shooting events will be held at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range from March 21 to 25.

The Khelo India Para Games is part of the government’s Khelo India initiative, which promotes sports at the grassroots level. Several top para-athletes will compete in the event, including five Khelo India athletes who won medals at the Paris Paralympics. Gold medalists Harvinder Singh (archery), Dharambir (club throw), and Praveen Kumar (high jump) are among them.

Ad

Trending

Mansukh Mandaviya’s message ahead of Khelo India Para Games 2025

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized the significance of the event.

"The phenomenal rise of our para-athletes is a huge inspiration to sportspersons at large. This 'can do' attitude is really motivating, and I am sure we will see some great performances at the upcoming Khelo India Para Games," he said in a statement (via Olympics.com).

Ad

The first edition of the Khelo India Para Games was held in December 2023, also in Delhi. Haryana led the charts, topping the medal tally with 40 gold, 39 silver, and 26 bronze medals. Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu secured second and third places, respectively.

The inclusion of para-sports in the Khelo India initiative has been a significant step toward strengthening para-sports in India.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback