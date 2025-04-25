Nikola Jokic absolutely loses it on Nuggets assistant coach amid 32-pt Game 3 loss 

Nikola Jokic appeared furious when discussing strategy during Game 3's blowout 117-83 loss. The 3x NBA MVP was not a happy man as he was arguing about a play with a Nuggets assistant coach. The clip of the Serbian launching into an animated tirade went viral on social media.

Here's a quick look at the clip:

Jokic ended with 23 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists in the torrid Game 3 loss at the Intuit Dome. He shot 9-14 from the field and 2-3 from beyond the arc, but his efforts were in vain as Denver's offense sputtered. They now trail the series 2-1 with Game 4 slated for Saturday.

Nikola Jokic was unfazed by the Clippers' custom horse hats ploy to distract him while making free throws

One of the talking points ahead of Game 3 between the Clippers and the Denver Nuggets was the hosts' ploy of using custom horse hats to distract Nikola Jokic from nailing his free throws. While the concept was novel with the Intuit Dome hosting its first playoff game, the plan didn't necessarily work.

Jokic went to the charity stripe four times and made three of his shots. In context, the Nuggets also made 70% of their free throws compared to the Clippers' 67% making the hats more of a fun move than an actual distraction. Jokic and the Nugget will look to regroup after the consecutive losses. They will hope to level the series before the action shifts to the Ball Arena.

