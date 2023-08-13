Nishtha Madan finishes 55th on Epson Tour

Nishtha Madan, portraying her golfing gumption, hitched a tie for the 55th spot in the Epson Tour's Four Winds Invitational, an esteemed tournament that occurred on United States soil.

In a persuasive portrayal of determination and skill, Madan drove through the South Bend Country Club course, dispatching a round of 1-over 73 to escort her earlier scores of 71 and 75 across the initial two days. This collection is pinnacled in a praiseworthy 3-over scorecard for the 54-hole contest.

On a similar note, India's Nikita Arjun saw herself beyond the cut line, falling short in her pursuit of entertaining a substantial place on the following tier of the women's golfing vista in the United States.

Gabriela Ruffels bags third triumph in Epson Tour

On the other hand, Gabriela Ruffels, coming from Australia, glid to her third triumph of the season, bringing her name atop the rankings. Apparently, her performances were up to the mark to cherish the results.

Formulating a final round, fascinated by a celestial 3-under par 69, she amalgamated an astounding 12-under total, hence, clutching a well-fought and a well-deserving victory by a three-shot margin over participants, actually her rivals, Katherine Smith and Becca Huffer.

As Ruffles savours her victorious moment, it shall be noted that the Battlefield Promotion path to the LPGA Tour is no longer in development. It has been transformed since the beginning of the Q-Series in 2018. Undeterred, Ruffels sets her vision high on forthcoming fixtures of the Epson Tour calendar, mapping out her way in trial for what appears to be her maiden season on the LPGA Tour in 2024.

The jubilant athlete can proudly gauge three victories among her attainments in a short span of only 12 starts on the Epson Tour. It is pertinent to mention that she has also barred a start in the Canadian CPKC Women's Open on the esteemed LPGA Tour. She is striving to perform delightfully in all forthcoming encounters.