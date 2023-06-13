Odisha emerges as overall champion in inaugural Janjatiya Khel Mahotsav

The maiden Janjatiya Khel Mahotsav drew to a close, with Odisha affirming their stature as the undisputed victors in the men's and women's divisions. This dazzling sporting extravaganza was a coordinated effort between the Ministry of Culture, the Government of India, the Odisha Government, and KIIT University.

An impressive assemblage of 5,000 tribal athletes and 1,000 officials from 26 states celebrated the first edition.

The overall standings saw Karnataka securing the first runners-up position, while Jharkhand hooked the distinction of being second runners-up. In the rousing sport of rugby, the glory belonged to team Odisha, nailing the gold medal in both the men's and women's competitions.

Hockey, a sport close to Odisha's heart, witnessed its resounding triumph in both the men's and women's categories. The Odisha team soared to victory with their exceptional performance, leaving no room for doubt.

On the other hand, in the enthralling game of Kabaddi, Odisha once again pictured their skills, reigning supreme in the men's division. Nevertheless, it was Karnataka that emerged thriving in the women's division, asserting the coveted first position.

Karnataka scored a remarkable victory in volleyball, succeeding in both the men's and women's divisions. Their eminent performance on the court earned them a decent first place.

Switching gears to the ever-popular game of football, it was Odisha who commandeered the crown in the men's category, while Chhattisgarh emerged victorious in the women's.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik commends historic event and celebrates tribal sporting achievements

The game of Kho Kho witnessed Odisha's undefeatable spirit once again, as they emerged as the undeniable champions in both the men's and women's categories.

As the curtains fell on the Khel Mahotsav, Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik stepped forward to laud the deserving champions. He expressed great admiration for the historic event.

The Odisha CM stressed the importance of this occasion, which gave a unique platform to celebrate the athletic prowess of the tribal communities. It also simultaneously elevated their rich cultural heritage and traditional sports to a national scale.

Emphasizing the incredible achievements of tribal sportspersons on the national sports landscape, the CM expressed his joy at the growing sporting prestige of India.

He particularly acknowledged the tremendous success of tribal athletes from Odisha, whose unparalleled performances have garnered great appreciation nationwide. With confidence, he asserted that the time for these communities to radiate in India has arrived and is steadily growing.

Expressing gratefulness to the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Culture for delegating to Odisha the chance to host the first edition, CM Patnaik underlined the state's deep-rooted connection with sports. He proudly pointed out that Odisha has turned into a thriving hub for sports, facilitating a domain of athletic excellence and progress.

