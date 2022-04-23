Olympian Srihari Nataraj to take Khelo India University Games 2021 oath

Ace Indian swimmer and Olympian Srihari Nataraj will take the Khelo India University Games 2021 oath on behalf of the competing athletes in the second edition of the Games at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.
Srihari Nataraj is overwhelmed after being chosen to take the KIUG oath on behalf of the athletes. The KIUG tournament is set to begin on April 23, 2022, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Speaking about the same, Nataraj said:
“It is a huge honour and a responsibility. I am sure all athletes will strive to uphold the spirit of fair play and commit to clean sport as we recognize the key role sport plays in our lives.”
Nataraj added:
“It was at the Khelo India School Games in Delhi that everyone started noticing me. I enjoyed competing in the Khelo India Youth Games in Pune and am looking forward to my maiden Khelo India University Games."
The Olympian swimmer is preparing for this year’s Commonwealth Games (CWG) and Asian Games. The Birmingham CWG is scheduled to take place between July 28 and August 8 while the Asian Games will be held from September 10 to 25 this year.
Sahana Kumari, who works with the Sports Authority of India, wished all the athletes taking part in the Khelo India University Games. She said:
“It is the first time I have done this. That it comes in my home city is a huge honour. I wish the KIUG2021 competitors the very best. It is a great opportunity for them to showcase their talent on such a wonderful platform.”
List of Indian athletes competing at Khelo India University Games 2021
Swimming
Srihari Nataraj
Rifle Shooting
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
Divyansh Singh Panwar
Zeena Khitta
Athletics
Dutee Chand (sprint)
Jeswin Aldrin (long jump)
Yashveer (javelin throw)
Sandra Babu (long jump)
Ancy Sojan (long jump)
Priya Mohan (sprint)
Badminton
Sai Pratheek
Maisnam Meiraba
Shikha Gautam
Tennis
Lohithaksha Bathrinath
Archery
Madhu Vedwan (Recurve Archery)
Tanisha Verma
Aman Saini
Sangampreet Singh Bisla
Wrestling
Aman
Boxing
Vinka
Sachin Siwach
Judo
Unnati
Fencing
Oinam Jubraj
Weightlifting
Sneha Soren
