Opening ceremony: Thousands of drones form luminescent ball to create Olympics 2021 emblem

Finally the wait is over. Olympics 2021 is here. A massive contingent of 205 countries, 339 events and thousands of athletes, officials, and other personnel have all come together to commence the Tokyo Games. After nearly five years of grinding and the COVID-19 induced torment, athletes have now convincingly stepped into the stadium in Tokyo.

A year's delay due to the COVID-19 outbreak made the wait for Tokyo Olympics an even more difficult one than the other editions for the Summer Games.

It will be a different experience for the athletes as well as the spectators, as the stadiums will be empty, in accordance with the COVID-19 rules in Tokyo. Each and every fan around the globe will have to cheer for their teams virtually this time.

The dazzling inauguration ceremony at the 2021 Olympics was filled with picturesque views, glitz and glamor.

For India, it was a moment of great pride. The country has sent its largest ever contingent to the Summer Games, with 119 athletes participating in Tokyo. The whole nation cheered on the Indian contingent led by MC Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh as they marched out with the tricolor held high.

During the opening ceremony, 1,824 drones were used to form the 2021 Olympics emblem in the night sky of Tokyo. Drones drifted towards the sky to create a glittering globe. People have started calling it 'the enduring image of these Games'.

The theme for the Tokyo Olympics for both Olympics and Paralympics is "United by Emotion". The theme reflects the unifying power of sports. The medal design for Olympics 2021 are made from recycled electronics from all over Japan. The medals "symbolize the energy and diversity of the athletes."

The design of the medals also represents a fascinating part of the Japanese culture. The ribbon represents modernized ichimatsu moyo (checkered patterns) and kasane no irome (kimono layering techniques).

The Opening Ceremony reaffirmed the role of sport and the value of the Olympic Games. It was a grand celebration, which displayed gratitude and admiration for the efforts put together since 2020 to make the Summer Games happen. The opening ceremony also brought a sense of hope for the future.

This experience of celebrating sports conveys a message. It enlightens the ability inherited among the people to celebrate differences, to empathize, and to live with compassion for one another. The opening ceremony was an eye opener to the world with the motto of “Faster, Higher, Stronger – Together”. The purpose was to inspire the world to abide by belief and defeat the conflicts that it is currently witnessing in the form of COVID 19.

