Create
Notifications
×

COVID-19 cases found at Olympic hotel in Japan as IOC hails 'historic' Games

COVID 19 surge in the Olympics host nation.
COVID 19 surge in the Olympics host nation.
Aishwarya Kasibhatla
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
News
Modified 2021-07-14T19:30:20+05:30

With less than 10 days left until the Tokyo Olympics 2020, a number of COVID-19 cases have surfaced at a Japanese hotel has raised serious concerns among the sporting fraternity. The hotel is where dozens of Brazilian Olympic team members were staying.

Seven staff members at a hotel in the city of Hamamatsu, southwest of Tokyo, have tested positive for the virus, according to a city official.

The Brazilian delegation who were staying in the hotel were immediately moved to a separate hotel where they are currently in a bio-bubble. All 31 members are said to have tested negative for the virus.

A sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the host nation has once again got athletes in Japan walking on a thin rope. The news comes just a day after top Olympic officials promised that the Tokyo Olympics would be a "historic" Games.

Despite all the precautions, restrictions as well as the exclusion of spectators at the Olympics, staging the world's biggest sporting event during a pandemic is turning out to be a real test.

Earlier, Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced a state of emergency in the capital city until the end of the Summer Games. Despite that, 1,149 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the host nation on Wednesday, the most in nearly six months.

Medical experts consider this new variant of the virus to be a serious reason to worry. They have stated that even though players and support staff are living in a bio-secure bubble, external forces such as the movement of the staff could create a room for superspreaders.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 are scheduled to commence from 23 July and will end on 8 August.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी