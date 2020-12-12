Organizers are absolutely determined to stage the Tokyo Olympics, says IAAF president Sebastian Coe

International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) president Sebastian Coe believes the organizers of the postponed Tokyo Olympics have a 'cast-iron will' to stage next year's event. He has shown immense confidence in the organizers, despite the lingering doubts about the mega event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Japanese government had decided to postpone the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The postponed mega event will now begin on July 23, 2021.

I have a pretty high level of confidence we will be there: Sebastian Coe on Tokyo Olympics

The number of coronavirus cases in Japan has surged as health experts have urged the general public not to travel during the New Year holidays. However, Lord Coe, who has visited the nation twice recently, has faith in the Tokyo Olympics organizers.

As quoted by The Guardian, Coe said that the organizers will surely stage the Tokyo Olympics, despite being forced to make several changes.

"I was very comforted that there’s just a real cast-iron will to deliver these Games,” he said. “There will probably be adaptations and changes but they are absolutely determined to stage these Games so I have a pretty high level of confidence we will be there," he added.

The IOC, along with the organizers, made several decisions based upon the safety protocols. The panel recently announced that the Olympic-bound athletes will be allowed in the village five days before the start of the event. The decision on allowing foreign spectators in the stadium will be taken in January next year.

The double Olympic gold medallist is thus hopeful of seeing the Tokyo Olympics materialize in 2021.

“Nothing is certain in this world but I think we are working on a much firmer proposition that there will be a Games next year,” he signed off.