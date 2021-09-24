Organizers announce preliminary Asian Games 2022 schedule

The Hangzhou Organizing Committee has announced the general competition schedule (first edition) for the 19th Asian Games 2022, on Friday.

The Asian Games will be held from September 10-25, 2022. Athletes will compete for 482 gold medals in 16 competitive days. The Games will feature 40 sports encompassing 61 disciplines.

The release of the preliminary schedule comes after the Olympic Council of Asia and HAGOC staged the third Coordination Committee meeting.

The 2022 Hangzhou Organizing Committee (HAGOC) capitulated on nailing down dates for competition as "one of the major concerns of all walks of life" since securing the rights to stage the Asian Games six years ago.

The HAGOC has claimed that the first edition is based on an "estimated number of applicants." The Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee, adhering to the concept of "Green, Smart, Economical, Ethical", is steadily advancing preparations for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022.

Hangzhou will be the third Chinese city to host the Asian Games, following Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.

The HAGOC terms the competition schedule to be a systematic process:

The HAGOC has stated that the competition schedule is a systematic project and requires dynamic adjustment.

"HAGOC’s next step is to adjust and update the general schedule, unit schedule, event schedule and other contents according to the actual number of applicants confirmed by the Olympic committee delegations of different countries and regions, the broadcasting rules of Asian Games, and the adjustment of event setting schemes," said the organizing committee.

Organizers of Hangzhou 2022 have tailored a specific operation plan for each of the venues that features tiered, multi-level, and category-specific organizational structure and allocation and management of personnel and financial and material resources.

Test events will be conducted to assess if the operation plans work out and help perfect them. This will help in laying a concrete foundation for making the Asian Games a triumphant stint.

Nine test events for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games are slated to take place later this year, while the rest of the test events will be held in the first six months of 2022.

