Other sports could open up in India following the success of the ISL: Sourav Ganguly

The Indian Super League (ISL) kicked off in Goa on Friday, making it the first big sporting event to take place in India since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sourav Ganguly, a former captain of the Indian cricket team, believes that the success of the ISL will help clear doubts and fears about conducting other sporting events across the nation.

Some foreign countries have resumed hosting various sporting events in recent months. Many sporting events in India were halted by the COVID-19 pandemic as the country became the second-most affected nation in the world. Even the much-anticipated IPL 2020 was shifted to the UAE because of the pandemic.

Sourav Ganguly, who is the president of the BCCI, played a vital role in successfully staging IPL 2020 in the UAE. The former Indian captain aims to bring cricket events back in India soon.

ISL success will inspire other sports and keep the fear of COVID away: Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly is also the co-owner of 3-time ISL champions ATK, who merged with Mohun Bagan this season and was renamed ATK Mohun Bagan.

While speaking on the official social media handle of the Indian Super League (ISL), Sourav Ganguly talked about how the commencement of the ISL could affect sports in India.

"It is a huge occasion as it is the first live sporting event in India post-lockdown. It’s the beginning of something very, very good because life needs to get back to normal. We need to get back to our lives and keep that fear away," said Sourav Ganguly.

The 48-year-old also shared his optimism about the situation in the country, stating that the ISL would inspire other sports in India to resume activity. Ganguly also said that the BCCI are looking to start the domestic cricket season next year.

“I think a very good ISL season will clear all the cobwebs and doubts in everybody’s mind. It will inspire a lot of other sports as well. And I say that, including cricket, because our domestic season will start soon. We’re looking to start in the new year," added Ganguly.

Sports such as hockey, kabaddi, badminton, table tennis have been heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The situation has presented several challenges from the hosting of tournaments under biosecure conditions to the financial effects of the pandemic.