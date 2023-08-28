"Our performance at global level has improved significantly" - World champion Neeraj Chopra excited to see Indian athletics making waves in Budapest

On Sunday (August 27) night in Budapest, India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra added the world javelin throw title to his glittering trophies. Previously he has won Olympic Games, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games titles.

The newly crowned world champion is also excited that Indian athletics is making waves at the global level.

“Our performance at the global level has improved significantly in different events,” Chopra said during post media interaction after being crowned world champion in Budapest.

Chopra’s gold medal winning throw was 88.17m at the 2023 World Athletics Championships that concluded on Sunday in Hungary. What was more heartening, two Indians - Kishore Kumar Jena and DP Manu, on their debut at the global competition, gave a good account of their performance, hinting they could adapt to big match temperament with ease.

Jena recorded a personal best of 84.77 to finish fifth. He missed the Paris Olympic Games qualification mark of 85.50m. While Manu with a throw of 84.14m earned sixth spot and was close to his season best of 84.33m.

Besides the men’s javelin throw, the national men’s 4x400m relay team set an Asian record by clocking 2:59.05 seconds in the heats on Saturday.

On Sunday, the national team consisting of Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal, and Rajesh Ramesh finished fifth in the medal round. The team clocked 2:59.92 seconds.

“Back-to-back performance of below 3 minutes in the 4x400m relay has raised hope of good performance at the Paris Olympic Games next year,” Chopra added.

Parul Chaudhary also improved the national women’s 3000m steeplechase record by clocking 9:15.31 seconds. She finished 11th in a highly competitive field. Parul has also qualified for the Paris Olympic Games. The previous national record was 9:19.76 seconds set by Lalita Babar in 2016.

On his consistent performance across different platforms. He won the 2018 Commonwealth and Asian Games titles. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games held in 2021, Chopra became the first Indian to win gold in track and field. Chopra said his basic goal has been to stay healthy and injury-free.

“Staying healthy is the most important to perform at the world level,” Chopra explained.

Chopra has been nursing a groin niggle and missed a couple of events on the European circuit this season.

“I’m feeling better. Hopefully will end the season on a high note,” he added.