Padma Awards 2020: Mary Kom, PV Sindhu and others conferred with prestigious Awards

Six-time world champion and boxer MC Mary Kom was conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan Award 2020 on Monday. The most decorated female boxer is also an awardee of Padma Bhushan, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award and Arjuna Award. She has also been awarded the Padma Shri for her outstanding achievements in her already sublime career.

Mary Kom received the honor from Hon'ble President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. She received the award in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other dignitaries.

Apart from Mary, Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal was also presented with the prestigious Padma Shri award.

Elated by the award, Rani took to social media to convey her contentment and thanked everyone for being a part of her illustrious career.

"Extremely happy to have received the prestigious Padma Shri award today from Hon'ble @rashtrapatibhvn I thank everyone for their love and support including my coaches and team. I thank Hockey India for their efforts to improve women's hockey in India," wrote Rani rampal.

Rani Rampal @imranirampal Extremely happy to have received the prestigious Padma Shri award today from Hon’ble @rashtrapatibhvn I thank everyone for their love and support including my coaches and team. I thank Hockey India for their efforts to improve women’s hockey in India. Extremely happy to have received the prestigious Padma Shri award today from Hon’ble @rashtrapatibhvn I thank everyone for their love and support including my coaches and team. I thank Hockey India for their efforts to improve women’s hockey in India. https://t.co/SVzb74oklp

Rani Rampal led the Indian women's hockey team that finished fourth at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. They suffered defeat at the hands of Great Britain with a scoreline of 3-4 in the bronze medal clash.

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu and other athletes awarded with the Padma Awards

Ace Indian shuttler P V Sindhu has been awarded the Padma Bhushan award in acknowledgement of her outstanding run on the badminton court. Sindhu bagged the bronze medal in Tokyo, her second individual Olympic medal, after defeating China's He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15 on August 1, 2021.

Exhilerated by the honor, Sindhu took to her social media to express her happiness.

"I am truly humbled and blessed to receive the Padma Bhushan award from our Hon'ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind sir. Extremely grateful to the Government of India for this prestigious honour," wrote Shuttler PV Sindhu.

Pvsindhu @Pvsindhu1 I am truly humbled and blessed to receive the Padma Bhushan award from our Hon'ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind sir. Extremely grateful to the Government of India for this prestigious honour! 🙏 @rashtrapatibhvn I am truly humbled and blessed to receive the Padma Bhushan award from our Hon'ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind sir. Extremely grateful to the Government of India for this prestigious honour! 🙏 @rashtrapatibhvn https://t.co/jLsdFzBVnv

She has become the first Indian woman to clinch two Olympic medals. Earlier, Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar had written two individual Olympic medals to his name.

Other athletes bestowed with the honor are two-time Olympian, archer Tarundeep Rai and former Indian football team skipper Oinam Bembem Devi. Both received Padma Shri awards from the President on Monday.

Tarundeep rai @tarundeepraii #Padmashri heartiest thanks to all and this padma shri belongs to each and every Indian Archers, jai hind #Padmashri heartiest thanks to all and this padma shri belongs to each and every Indian Archers, jai hind https://t.co/YhOb5g7pqG

Indian pistol shooter, Asian Games and CWG gold medallist Jitu Rai also received the Padma Shri award.

Meanwhile, Olympian MP Ganesh (Hockey) was also bestowed with the Padma Shri award.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Also read: National Sports Awards 2021: President to confer athletes on November 13

Edited by Aditya Singh