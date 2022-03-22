Padma Awards 2022: Devendra Jhajharia conferred with Padma Bhushan honor, Avani Lekhara among others receive Padma Shri

The veteran Indian para-javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia was conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award on Monday (March 21).

With this, the three-time Paralympic medallist became the first ever para athlete to receive the Padma Bhushan honor, the country’s third highest civilian award. Indian President Ram Nath Kovind presented him with the award at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Ecstatic on receiving the prestigious award, Jhajharia said:

"This is the first time a para athlete has got the Padma Bhushan, and I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this. Now I will have more responsibility towards the country, to win more medals for India."

He further added:

“To the youth, I will say work hard. One minute of work will not get you anything. I have worked hard for the past 20 years, 2002 was the first time I won a gold medal."

The 40-year-old has had a glorious race in his over two-decade long career. Jhajharia is a three-time Paralympics medallist. He bagged his first Paralympic gold during the 2004 Athens Paralympics. His second gold medal came during the 2016 Rio Games and he clinched a silver medal at the 2021 Tokyo Games.

He also went on to win a silver medal at the 2014 Incheon Asian Para Games.

Other Indian athletes who received Padma Awards:

Devendra Jhajharia was among the four Paralympic medallists to be conferred at the 2022 Padma Awards.

Tokyo Paralympics double medallist shooter Avani Lekhara received the Padma Shri for her incredible run last year.

She scripted her name in India's para-history when she bagged two medals in the same edition of the Paralympics. Earlier, Avani won the gold medal in the R-2 Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 and bagged a bronze medal in the women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 final at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.

Avani Lekhara अवनी लेखरा @AvaniLekhara
Honoured and grateful to be awarded the Padma Shri. This award is a testament to not only my efforts, but the sacrifices of my family and the support of everyone involved in my career helping me achieve all I have. I look forward to representing the country with the same passion!

Gold medal-winning javelin thrower Sumit Antil received the Padma Shri Award for his terrific performance at the 2021 Paralympics. He shattered his own previous world record of 62.88m, a staggering 5 times at the mega event.

Pramod Bhagat, who won a gold medal in Tokyo in the men’s singles SL3 class category, was honored with the Padma Shri Award. He created history by becoming the first Indian shuttler to win a gold medal in Badminton at the Paralympics.

