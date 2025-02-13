Pankaj Advani’s cue goes missing from flight before Asian Snooker Championship

Indian cueist Pankaj Advani lashed out at Air India Express after his cue went missing on the flight. Advani, who is a 27-time IBSF world champion, said that upon his arrival in Bengaluru after the Indian Snooker Championship, he couldn’t find his cue.

Expressing his anguish, Advani sounded worried before the Asian Snooker Championships, scheduled for February 15 to 21 in Doha. The 39-year-old said that he was appalled by the services of the staff members on the flight, who he said, had ‘no clue’ about his missing belongings.

“Deeply disappointed with @AirIndiaX service. Arrived in B’lore from Indore IX2513 after the Snooker Nationals only to find my cue missing. With the Asian Snooker C’ship in Doha in 2 days, I fly tomorrow, yet airline staff has no clue! Can’t believe it has happened on a direct flight!” Advani wrote on X.

Pankaj Advani wins Indian Snooker championship

Pankaj recently won his 36th national title when he emerged victorious in the Indian Snooker Championship at the Yashwant Club. In the final, Pankaj, also an ONGC employee, defeated Brijesh Damani, avenging his defeat in the group stage.

After winning the title, Advani said he couldn’t have let complacency sneak in given what was at stake.

"Since this is the only event that determines the representatives of the country for international tournaments, the stakes were high," Advani said.

Advani found himself on the back foot early after falling behind by a frame. But he made an excellent comeback. In the final frame, he produced 84 break, sealing the frame and finishing on the winning side.

Pankaj Advani also secured his berth in the Asian Championship with his win. In his match against Damani in the group stage, he only managed to win one game. In the final, he dropped only one frame in the contest.

