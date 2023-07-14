Para-Athletics World Championship 2023: Sachin Khilari clinches Gold medal in Men's Shot Put F46

Sachin Khilari has made the whole of India proud as he secured a gold medal in Men's Shot Put F46. He is currently competing at Para-Athletics World Championship 2023. The event is scheduled to take place in Paris from July 9 to 17. He achieved this feat after an amazing throw of 16.21m. In addition to this, he set a new Asian record for Men's Shot Put throw.

Khilari was followed by USA's Joshua Cinnamo, who fell short of him by just 0.21m. He had a shot put throw of 16.00m in the F46 events. South Africa's Kerwin Noemdo achieved the third position in the event. He threw a distance of 15.30m in his turn.

SAI Media @Media_SAI 's th Athletics Quota for



Sachin Sarjerao Khilari wins 🥇in Shotput F46 Event. He produced a throw of 16.21m and made a new Asian Record in the process.



Heartiest congratulations Sachin🥳 'sth Athletics Quota for #ParisParalympics2024 cleared at Para Athletics World Championships🥳Sachin Sarjerao Khilari wins 🥇in Shotput F46 Event. He produced a throw of 16.21m and made a new Asian Record in the process.Heartiest congratulations Sachin🥳

With this amazing performance, Sachin Khilari has been crowned the World Champion in the Shot Put event F46. He earned a Gold medal in the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2023. Sachin displayed his exceptional form in the event that took place in May, this year. He was joined by Abhishek Chamoli with a Gold medal in that tournament.

Sachin Khilari's record-breaking performance earns him Paris Paralympics Quota

With this win, Sachin Khilari has secured the Paris Paralympics quota. He will be competing for India at the mega event. It is scheduled to take place from August 28 to September 8.

Ranking table for the F46 Shot Put event:

Sachin Serjerao Khilari - Gold Medal: 16.21m Throw

Joshua Cinnamo - Silver Medal: 16.00m Throw

Kerwin Noemdo - Bronze Medal: 15.30m Throw

Poll : 0 votes