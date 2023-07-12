Para Athletics World Championships: 3 Indians qualify for Paralympics 2024

Ace Indian para-athletes Praveen Kumar, Nishad Kumar, and Ajitkumar Panchal have secured their berths for the 2024 Paris Paralympics. They did so after remarkable performances at the ongoing World Para Athletics Championships in Paris.

In the men's high jump T64 event, Praveen Kumar clinched the bronze medal, leaping to a season's best of 2.01m. His outstanding performance placed him third behind Poland's Lepiato Maciej and Great Britain's Broom-Edwards Jonathan.

This achievement marked India's first medal at the championships, underscoring Praveen's prowess and determination in the sport.

Nishad Kumar, on the other hand, achieved an extraordinary feat in the men's high jump T47, securing a silver medal. Nishad Kumar soared to new heights with a 2.09-meter jump, surpassing his own Asian Record from the Tokyo Paralympics and raising the bar for excellence.

His remarkable achievement further solidifies his status as a top-tier athlete in the world of paralympic athletics.

In the men's F51/F52 discus throw event, Ajitkumar Panchal made his mark by clinching the gold medal. Panchal's exceptional performance, resulting in a new Area Record of 21.17m, showcased his immense talent and determination.

His achievement brings immense pride to India as he inscribed his name into the record books and secured a spot at the upcoming Paralympics.

As India looks forward to the 2024 Paris Paralympics, these para-athletes have positioned themselves as strong contenders and ambassadors for their country. Their accomplishments not only contribute to the growth and recognition of para-sports in India but also inspire countless others.

Rampal Chahar falls just short of Paralympic berth in T47 High Jump

At the 2023 World Championships, the stakes were high as athletes vied not only for medals but also for the coveted Paralympics 2024 quotas. The top four finishers in each event, except for the marathon, secured their spots for the upcoming Paralympic Games.

However, for Rampal Chahar, the competition ended in disappointment. In the men's T47 High Jump final, Chahar's jump of 1.98m placed him in 5th position, narrowly missing out on both a medal and a Paralympic berth.

Despite the setback, Chahar's dedication and talent were evident, and his performance serves as motivation to further refine his skills for future competitions.

