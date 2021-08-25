Paralympics 2021: Second batch of Indian athletes leaves for Tokyo

The 2021 Paralympics are underway in Tokyo. India's biggest contingent of 54 athletes will be competing at the biggest para-sporting event in the world. Competitions will run till September 5. The first bunch of Indian athletes, including champion high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu, left for the Japanese capital a week ahead of the Games.

✈Destination Tokyo@Tokyo2020 #Paralympics bound Indian Athletics Contingent departs for Tokyo from IGI Airport, New Delhi



Check out the glimpses of their departure and let's continue to support them with #Cheer4India messages#Praise4Para #ParaAthletics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/oqFfYHYfgc — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 25, 2021

The second batch left for Tokyo today. The athletes were accorded a warm sendoff at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. The group includes two-time gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia, Sundar Gurjar, Ajeet Singh Yadav, Sandeep, Rampal Chahar, Bhagyashri Jadhav, Nishad Kumar, Yogesh Kathuniya and Sumit Antil.

The latest group comprised members of the athletics contingent. There are huge expectations from the 24-member team as track and field has given India 10 out of its 12 medals at the Paralympics.

The athletes are now expected to be in quarantine and train for their events, which are all set to begin on August 29. After coming in close contact with a COVID-19 patient, Mariyappan Thangavelu and discus thrower Vinod Kumar are reported to be fine. All of their tests have come back negative and they look all set to compete in their respective field events.

Where to watch Paralympics 2021 in India?

The telecast for the Paralympics will begin with the archery event on August 27. Eurosport’s localized coverage of the Paralympics in India will also include inspiring stories about para-athletes. Their journey from adversity to representing the nation at the quadrennial event will surely serve to motivate para-athletes in India.

The Paralympic action will also be telecast on DD Sports.

Also Read: India at Paralympics 2021: When and where to watch, participants, timings in IST

Edited by Diptanil Roy