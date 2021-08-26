2021 Paralympics: Games-bound para-athlete hospitalized due to COVID-19 symptoms

A Paralympic Games participant has been hospitalized with mild symptoms of COVID-19 in Tokyo. It is the first case of hospitalization at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.

There were no spectators to cheer on the superstar athletes who competed at the recently-concluded Olympics. Unfortunately, it is the same story at the 2021 Paralympic Games.

Ever since the Olympics, Japan has announced a state of emergency in the nation in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Last week, Japan reported more than 25,000 daily cases for three days which is a sharp increase from the less than 15,000 daily cases prior to the commencement of the Tokyo Olympics.

Less than 10 percent of coronavirus patients are hospitalized in Tokyo, and the low level of admissions has left the public frustrated. The national government and the Tokyo Metropolitan government have appealed to the hospitals in Tokyo to accept more infected patients.

India's Chef de Mission for Tokyo Paralympics, Gursharan Singh speaks on change in the Flag Bearer at the Opening Ceremony today after 6 para-athletes had to quarantine#Paralympics pic.twitter.com/b0LBYI3eYy — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) August 24, 2021

Rio gold medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu among Indian athletes quarantined at the Tokyo Paralympics

Meanwhile, at least six Indian para athletes, including Mariyappan Thangavelu, were identified to be in close contact of a COVID-19 positive person on Tuesday. All the athletes were immediately put in quarantine afterwards.

#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics



Mariyappan Thangavelu was named as the Flag Bearer of 🇮🇳 for the Opening Ceremony but unfortunately, he was found to be a close contact of a Covid Positive person while travelling to Tokyo and will be now isolated#Praise4Para #OpeningCeremony — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 24, 2021

Mariyappan Thangavelu, who was earlier announced as the flagbearer of the Indian contingent, was replaced by javelin thrower Tek Chand for the Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony.

As a sigh of relief for the Indian contingent, 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallist Mariyappan and discus thrower Vinod Kumar, who were the closest contacts of the infected person, have tested negative for COVID-19 at the Games Village. Both athletes will be allowed to participate in their respective events at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Also read: Paralympics 2021: Bhavina Patel makes a stunning comeback to win second match against Megan Shackleton

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee