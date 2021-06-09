Paris 2024 Olympics flag unfurled on Eiffel Tower ahead of Tokyo Games handover

Preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympics have begun after a massive flag was unfurled at the top of the Eiffel Tower on Tuesday. This comes ahead of the flag handover which will be one of the major highlights at the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony on August 8.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on September 13, 2017, in Lima, granted Paris the chance to officially hold the Summer Olympics in 2024. On the same day, the IOC also decided to award the 2028 Olympic Games to Los Angeles.

In fact, Paris will become the second city in the history of the Olympics to host three Games, having previously played host in 1900 and 1924. The only other city to have hosted the Olympics thrice is London (1908, 1948 and 2012). The 2024 Paris Olympics will also mark the centenary of the 1924 Games.

Le drapeau sur @LaTourEiffel ... c’était NOUS 💫

Après une phase d’échauffement, on vous donne rendez-vous le 8 août pour la première cérémonie des Jeux de #Paris2024 ! pic.twitter.com/J4rJe8iQRt — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) June 8, 2021

To celebrate the Summer Games this year, the Paris 2024 Olympics organizers have planned to keep the Trocadero Gardens open for the entire Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. The Paris 2024 Olympics organizers will also have an open space offering sports and several festive activities to keep everyone in the vibe.

Paris 2024 Olympics chief urges the world to join them on August 8

Paris 2024 Olympics chief Tony Estanguet said they can’t wait to have the Tokyo Olympics start next month. He also urged French citizens and the rest of the world to join them on August 8 for the first Paris 2024 Olympics ceremony.

Spectaculaire, populaire, accessible, et plus festif que jamais, voici le site olympique de la Place de la Concorde !



Lors des Jeux de #Paris2024, il accueillera les épreuves de breaking, BMX freestyle, skateboard et basketball 3x3 🛹 pic.twitter.com/Nv08kCoMuv — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) June 8, 2021

“Less than 50 days before the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Games, we are thinking of our Japanese counterparts and looking forward to the start of the Games, which we have all missed so much,” Estanguet said.

“Just like the Olympic and Paralympic athletes, Paris 2024 is also getting ready for Tokyo. We are sending an invitation to the French public and the whole world to join us on August 8th for the first Paris 2024 Olympics ceremony.”

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee