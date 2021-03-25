Create
Paris 2024 organizers committed to hosting the first climate-positive Olympic and Paralympic Games

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, IOC President Thomas Bach, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti during the announcement of the tripartite agreement which awarded Paris and Los Angeles with the Olympic Games of 2024 and 2028 during the 131st IOC Session in September 2017 in Lima, Peru
Haresh Ramchandani
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified 35 min ago
Paris 2024 organizers have committed to organizing the Games with a positive contribution to the climate, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stated on Tuesday. This will make Paris 2024 the first Olympic and Paralympic Games to do so.

The decision comes in the wake of the IOC's commitment to making the Olympic Games from 2030 onwards climate positive. The IOC also aims to make the organization itself climate positive from 2024.

“Paris 2024 is pioneering a new model for Olympic Games delivery, fully aligned with Olympic Agenda 2020,” IOC President Thomas Bach said in the statement. “The IOC is particularly excited to see that Paris 2024 is aiming to organize climate-positive Games already in 2024, in this way setting the pace for future organizers.”

Niclas Svenningsen, the United Nations Climate Change Manager for Global Climate Action, also supported the move.

"Through its new climate action strategy, Paris 2024 is sending a strong signal to the world about the importance of ambitious and inclusive climate action. It is a signal of leadership that the city, where the Paris Agreement on Climate Change was adopted in 2015, is now also hosting the first ever climate-positive Olympic Games," Niclas Svenningsen stated.

The upcoming Tokyo Olympics has also committed to reducing its carbon footprint.

Paris 2024 will mark the third time that the city will host the Summer Olympics

Athletes at the Olympic Village at the 1924 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, 1924
Officially known as the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad, Paris 2024 is scheduled to begin on 26 July and will end on 11 August 2024.

The 2024 Games will make Paris only the second city to host three editions of the Summer Olympics after London.

The French capital also hosted the Summer Olympics twice in the 20th century (1900 and 1924).

France has also hosted three editions of the Winter Olympics in the past.

Published 25 Mar 2021, 22:45 IST
Olympics
