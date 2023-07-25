Paris 2024 unveils torch for next Olympic and Paralympic Games

The countdown to the much-anticipated 2024 Paris Olympic Games has begun, and with it comes the unveiling of a remarkable torch design that embodies the spirit of sustainability.

French designer Mathieu Lehanneur has crafted an eco-friendly torch that reflects both elegance and responsibility, setting the stage for an environmentally conscious sporting event.

At the heart of this endeavor lies a commitment to minimizing the Games' environmental impact. The torch, a sleek silver-colored cylinder gracefully tapered at both ends, is a symbol of resource conservation. It is constructed from recycled steel, exemplifying the organizers' dedication to reducing waste and promoting sustainability.

Unlike previous editions, which produced thousands of torches, Paris 2024 aims to be more mindful of resource consumption. Only 2,000 torches are being manufactured, five times fewer than in some past Olympics. This strategic decision underscores the organizers' focus on striking a balance between tradition and responsible practices.

Each torch, weighing 1.5 kilograms (3.3 pounds) and measuring 70 centimeters (27.5 inches) tall, embodies precision and attention to detail. Its slender, sophisticated design pays homage to the artistic heritage of France, reflecting the nation's rich cultural background and passion for craftsmanship.

The journey of the Olympic flame commences in Ancient Olympia, Greece, where it is lit before embarking on a unique transportation method to its final destination. The flame will be carefully transported by boat to the enchanting city of Marseille, located in the southern region of France.

On May 8, 2024, the torch relay will ignite the nation, involving an awe-inspiring procession of 10,000 torchbearers. Each torchbearer's spirit will carry the essence of the Olympics, spreading joy and anticipation for the grand opening ceremony.

Paris 2024 unveils captains for Olympic and Paralympic torch relays

Paris 2024 has made a significant announcement by appointing four exceptional captains for the Olympic and Paralympic Torch Relays. This impressive lineup includes two illustrious Olympians and two celebrated Paralympians who have left their mark on the world of sports.

Laure Manaudou, a renowned swimmer, boasts an impressive trio of Olympic medals from Athens 2004: gold in the 400m freestyle, silver in the 800m freestyle, and bronze in the 100m backstroke.

Florent Manaudou achieved gold in the 50m freestyle at London 2012 and two silvers in the 50m freestyle and the 4x100m freestyle at Rio 2016. He also won another silver in the 50-meter freestyle at Tokyo 2020.

Dimitri Pavadé, a Paralympic star, captured a silver medal in the long jump (T64) event at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo 2020, showcasing his extraordinary talent.

Mona Francis, a formidable force in Paratriathlon, impressed with a commendable sixth-place finish at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo 2020, inspiring athletes worldwide.