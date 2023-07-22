Paris Olympics 2024: Full list of Indians who qualified for the Olympics

The Indian participation in the Olympics has seen an excellent rise over the years. In the last edition (Tokyo 2020), India had 124 representatives. It was the most number of athletes, India had sent to the Games over the years.

The Indian contingent had a memorable Olympics and returned with seven medals. Neeraj Chopra also made history with an individual gold medal in the men's Javelin Throw event.

Nine athletes have already won a ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics. With several more quotas to grab, India will be hoping for more medals in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.

Nine Indian athletes Qualified for Paris Olympics 2024 so far

Bhowneesh Mendiratta was the first Indian athlete to win a Paris quota. The Trap shooter grabbed the quota during the ISSF Shooting Championships.

Rudrankksh Patil and Swapnil Kusale also earned a quota in the shooting. Apart from the three shooters, six athletes have won the quota after meeting the qualifying standard in their respective events.

In the Men's 20km race walk, Akshdeep Singh, Vikas Singh and Paramjeet Bisht earned the quota after meeting the qualifying standards. Priyanka Goswami is the only woman to earn the quota so far. The race walker earned it after meeting the qualifying standards in the Women's 20km race walk.

Murali Sreesankar won the quota in the men's long jump last week. The long jumper won the quota after recording a best jump of 8.37m in the Asian Athletics Championships recently. He won the silver in the event but breached the Olympic qualification mark of 8.27m.

Avinash Sable is the most recent Indian athlete to earn the quota for Paris 2024. The steeplechaser won the quota after finishing sixth in the 3000m steeplechase race at Silesia Diamond League.

Indian Athletes- Event

Avinash Sable- 3000m Steeplechase (Met Qualification Mark)

Murali Sreeshankar- Men's Long Jump (Met Qualifying Mark)

Paramjeet Bisht- Men's 20km Race Walk (Met Qualification Mark)

Vikas Singh- Men's 20km Race Walk (Met Qualification Mark)

Akshdeep Singh- Men's 20km race walk (Met Qualification Mark)

Priyanka Goswami- Women's 20km race walk (Met Qualification Mark)

Bhowneesh Mendiratta-Men's trap (Quota)

Rudrankksh Patil-Men's 10m air rifle (Quota)

Swapnil Kusale- Men's 50m rifle 3 positions (Quota)

Note: For shooting, the quota won by the athlete can be replaced by another athlete from the country. Simply put, the quotas are won by the country and not by individuals in sports like shooting.