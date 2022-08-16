"People who used to insult Kho Kho have now taken their words back" - Chennai Quick Guns Wazir Madan on his journey leading up to Ultimate Kho Kho 2022

Chennai Quick Guns all-rounder Madan opened up on his journey ahead of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, saying that he drew inspiration from his brother, who himself was a Kho Kho player.

Madan, who hails from Delhi, is the bread earner for his family after the demise of his father during the lockdown. The youngster divulged elaborated on the difficulties that he faced during his school days after his coach was transferred to another school.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda on his journey, Madan stated:

“My older brother used to play Kho Kho and I drew my inspiration from him to get into the sport. Our school had Kho Kho as a sport. Our former coach, Pawan sir, had to shift to another school so our seniors trained us in the sport. We developed a greater interest in Kho Kho. As we played more games, we started enjoying ourselves even more."

Madan shyly disclosed that studies are not his strongest suit, a fact that he realized early in his life and has decided to focus completely on the sport since.

"My entire focus has always been on the game. I have been a little weak with where my studies are concerned, so I decided to concentrate fully on the sport and make a career out of it.”

The Delhi-born player went on to reveal how people have gotten to know him courtesy of Ultimate Kho Kho and how the people that earlier used to insult the sport have had to eat their words. He continued:

“No one used to know me earlier but now because of Ultimate Kho Kho, people have gotten to know who I am. People who earlier used to insult Kho Kho have now taken their words back. The same people now tell me to play the game since it has a lot of scope and potential.”

"I love being the Wazir since they can run in both directions" - Madan expresses his joy on being appointed as the Wazir of the side

Chennai Quick Guns, who have lost both their matches so far, will be looking to make a comeback in the tournament. Madan spoke about the stratezies going forward in the premier Kho Kho competition.

“Our only plan from here on is to win all the matches going forward so that we qualify for the playoffs and reach the final,” he continued.

Madan, who has been chosen as Chennai Quick Guns' Wazir, expressed his joy at having the special privileges that he enjoys. He also expressed his gratitude to his coach for putting faith in him to hold a special position in the team.

He concluded:

“The coach has trusted me and has shown a lot of faith in me to appoint me as the Wazir of the team. I love being the Wazir since they can run in both directions without it being hailed as a foul by the referee.”

Chennai Quick Guns will square off against Telugu Yoddhas on Wednesday (August 17), with the Chennai outfit looking to avenge their 10-point defeat on the opening night of the tournament.

Edited by Ankush Das