"Players like Joshna Chinappa and Dipika are very experienced and strong, so I want to play well and win against them" - Aira Azman [Exclusive] 

In the fast-paced world of squash, Aira Azman has emerged as a young sensation, and her journey is now converging with the grand stage of the Asian Games 2023. Her journey from a curious five-year-old to an international squash champion is a strong narrative of passion, skill, and relentless determination.

In an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda, Aira Azman, the 19-year-old opened up about her incredible journey, her support network, achievements, and her Asian Games aspirations. From her early days as a squash enthusiast to becoming a formidable force in the sport, Aira shares her insights, challenges, and aspirations.

Aira Azman reflects on her rigorous training schedule as she gears up for the Asian Games, emphasizing the importance of preparation.

"So I've been playing like 5 back-to-back tournaments for the past two months, and I just recovered from it, and I had a three-week training block before the Asian Games. It's been going well so far, and I think the Asian Games will be one of the biggest events I've ever played in."

As she prepares to represent Malaysia at the prestigious Asian Games, Aira's dedication and determination shine through. In particular, the team events hold a special place in her heart, where she values the camaraderie and support that comes from representing her country alongside her teammates.

"We are there to play as a team, so you get to feel that's what good for me and for the team," said Aira. "This year that I played three tournaments so far to play as a team. I'm the youngest in the team. So, there's not much pressure. But, I just want to give the best for my country and the team helping me really well, so I'll be playing individuals as well."

When it comes to the Asian Games 2023, Aira Azman acknowledges the formidable competition she will face. With top-ranked players from various nations participating, she is eager to test her skills and give her best for Malaysia. Aira acknowledges the tough competition she'll face in the Asian Games, highlighting the rankings of her opponents. She added:

"The Asian Games will feature a lot of top players, most of whom are ranked in the top 20 to top 30, while I'm ranked around 50 in the world. Satomi from Japan is someone I'm looking at. And, Indian players like Joshna Chinappa and Dipika are very experienced and strong, so I want to play well and win against them."

"Every time I've been to India, many people have been very friendly, saying hello and taking pictures with me" - Aira Azman lauds Indian fans

Aira Azman in action (PC: Squash Malaysia)

Balancing a professional squash career with a personal life can be demanding, but Aira is grateful for her strong support network. Her family, friends, and coach have played pivotal roles in her journey, providing unwavering support and guidance. She courteously stated:

"I'm grateful for my parents as well. They support me and don't pressure me; they just encourage me to enjoy squash and appreciate the effort I put into training. Also I hangout with my friends a lot, they have been very supportive in all cases. So I'm balancing my very well."

As Aira Azman gears up for the Asian Games, she conveys her gratitude to her fans, particularly those from India, for their support and warm hospitality whenever she visits. She invites everyone to tune in and watch the matches, promising an exciting and competitive event. She concluded:

"Every time I've been to India, many people have been very friendly, saying hello and taking pictures with me. Hopefully, you guys will be able to watch all the matches in the Asian Games. It will be an interesting match. Thankyou for all the support."